TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Riley Strain, a University of Missouri (Mizzou) student, went missing, and the hunt for him came to an end Friday morning, according to authorities, when his body was discovered in a West Nashville river.

Where was Riley Strain's body discovered?

The Metro Nashville authorities Department authorities wrote on X that his body was discovered in the Cumberland River in West Nashville, approximately eight miles from downtown. The river, a significant Southern waterway, meanders past Nashville's downtown before flowing northward into Kentucky.

Riley Strain had been missing since March 8

Strain, a Mizzou student, went to Nashville for his fraternity Delta Chi's yearly spring formal. Strain, 22, went missing on March 8 after being kicked out of a pub located along Lower Broadway in Music City's downtown entertainment district, which is known as honky-tonk Row.

Strain had been drinking with pals at Luke Bryan's downtown pub, Luke's 32, the night before he disappeared. The employees requested him to leave, and phone pings revealed that he was last seen close to Gay Street, which is where the Cumberland River meets.

A video of Strain introducing himself to Officer Reginald Young on Gay Street, just before he disappeared, was later made public by the police. "Throughout this brief encounter, Riley did not appear distressed," according to the police report.

Strain had told his pals he was going back to their hotel, Tempo by Hilton, which was around five blocks from Luke's 32. But later that evening, his friends reported him missing after failing to see him.



The facts surrounding Strain's decision to walk away from his motel remain under investigation. A family representative, Chris Dingman, brought up the idea that Strain might have typed the incorrect location on the phone's map app.

Autopsy to conducted

After Strain's body was pulled from the river by the Nashville Fire Department, an investigation at the scene revealed no evidence of foul play. "Mr. Strain was found with the shirt he was last seen wearing, along with other identifying factors," Chief Drake said.

The Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office is still conducting an autopsy to ascertain Strain's cause and manner of death, according to the police. Following the discovery of Strain's body, Nashville police wrote on X, saying, "No foul play-related trauma was observed."

