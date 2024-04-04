TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that on Thursday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6 occurred in the Fukushima area, off the east coast of Honshu, Japan. This occurred one day after Taiwan, Japan's neighbor, was struck by a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake that left nine people dead and over 1,000 injured. The earthquake was reported by the EMSC to be 32 kilometers (19.88 miles) deep.

A second earthquake with a magnitude 6.0 hits Japan

A tsunami struck Japan's Yonaguni Island, which is located off the east coast of Taiwan, following the largest earthquake to strike the island country in 25 years. As to The Straits Times, which cited the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), no new tsunami warning has been issued in response to Thursday's earthquake in Japan.

The earthquake that struck Japan was captured on camera and has gone viral on social media. After the earthquake, tremors of which were also felt in Tokyo, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.



The Fukushima nuclear power plant's operator, Tepco, stated that "no abnormalities" were found at the location or anywhere else in the area, according to The Straits Times.



Authorities in Japan said that around 15 minutes after the Wednesday earthquake in Taiwan, a one-foot-tall tsunami wave was seen on Yonaguni Island. The country's southwest coast was predicted to see tsunami waves as high as three meters, according to the JMA's warning.

The JMA reports that this was Okinawa's first tsunami warning in 26 years, with the last one coming in 1998 following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that occurred south of Ishigaki Island.



Just before eight in the morning (local time) on Wednesday, an earthquake in Taiwan occurred near the mountainous and rural Hualien County. In Hualien, buildings were crushed on the ground floor and sloped at sharp angles, while in Taipei, the capital, buildings trembled fiercely. About twelve hotel employees have been found, while up to 38 are still unaccounted for.

