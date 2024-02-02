All PlayStation 5 and PS 4 games releasing in February 2024; from Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition to Helldivers 2

February is packed to the brim with exciting titles like Persona 3 Reload, Helldivers 2, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Skull and Bones all coming to PS5 and PS4. Check the full list!

By Marita Pinto
Published on Feb 02, 2024  |  08:05 AM IST |  410
Image Courtesy: Sony PlayStation
Image Courtesy: Sony PlayStation
Key Highlight
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for PS5 arrives on February 2
  • Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition will be available for PS5 and PS4 from February 9

At the first State of Play event of 2024, Sony unveiled many games that would be available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 in the upcoming year. With intriguing games slated for release this year, the PlayStation 5 collection is growing. We hope you're prepared for another busy month or two on the PS5 front as there are a ton of exciting titles coming out in the next few months.

Skull and Bones, Persona 3 Reload, Helldivers 2, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are a few of the highly awaited games that are slated to release this month. Here's a list of games that will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4!


List of PS5 and PS4 games releasing in February 2024

  • February 1: Piggy Gambit (PS5, PS4)
  • February 2: Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (PS5, PS4)
  • February 2: Persona 3 Reload (PS5, PS4)
  • February 2: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5)
  • February 6: Alisa: Developer's Cut (PS5, PS)
  • February 6: Atomic Heart: Trapped in Limbo (PS5, PS4)
  • February 6: Foamstars (PS5, PS4)
  • February 8: KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! (PS4)
  • February 8: Legendary Tales (PS5/PSVR2)
  • February 9: Jubilee (PS5)
  • February 9: Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition (PS5, PS4)
  • February 12: Airhead (PS5, PS4)
  • February 13: Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (PS5, PS4)
  • February 13: Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5)
  • February 13: Ultros (PS5)
  • February 14: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft (PS5, PS4)
  • February 15: Gunvolt Records Cychronicle (PS5, PS4)

  •  February 15: Survivorman VR: The Descent (PS5)
  • February 16: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 / The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 (PS5)
  • February 16: Skull And Bones (PS5)
  • February 18: Slave Zero X (PS5, PS4)
  • February 19: King Arthur: Knight's Tale (PS5)
  • February 20: Balatro (PS5, PS4)
  • February 20: Irem Collection Volume 2 (PS5, PS4)
  • February 20: qomp2 (PS5, PS4)
  • February 20: Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters (PS5)
  • February 21: Numazu in the Mirage (PS5)
  • February 22: Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (PS5, PS4)
  • February 22: Pacific Drive (PS5)
  • February 22: Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE - (PS5)
  • February 23: Flooded (PS5, PS4)
  • February 23: Mr. Run and Jump + Kombinera (PS5, PS4)
  • February 23: Promenade (PS5, PS4)
  • February 28: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (PS5)
  • February 28: Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PS5, PS4)
  • February 29: Bar Stella Abyss (PS5, PS4)
  • February 29: Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth (PS5)
  • February 29: Welcome to ParadiZe (PS5)

ALSO READ: Top 5 Moments from PlayStation's State of Play 2024

Know more about State of Play 2024

When will Stellar Blade be available for PS5?
Stellar Blade will be available for the PS5 on April 26.
Is Until Dawn available for PS5?
During the Sate of Play 2024, it was announced that Until Dawn will be launched later this year for the PS5 and PC
