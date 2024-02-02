At the first State of Play event of 2024, Sony unveiled many games that would be available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 in the upcoming year. With intriguing games slated for release this year, the PlayStation 5 collection is growing. We hope you're prepared for another busy month or two on the PS5 front as there are a ton of exciting titles coming out in the next few months.

Skull and Bones, Persona 3 Reload, Helldivers 2, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are a few of the highly awaited games that are slated to release this month. Here's a list of games that will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4!

List of PS5 and PS4 games releasing in February 2024

February 1: Piggy Gambit (PS5, PS4)

February 2: Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (PS5, PS4)

February 2: Persona 3 Reload (PS5, PS4)

February 2: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5)

February 6: Alisa: Developer's Cut (PS5, PS)

February 6: Atomic Heart: Trapped in Limbo (PS5, PS4)

February 6: Foamstars (PS5, PS4)

February 8: https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1753192498959204654

February 8: KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Love For These Clothes Of Desire! (PS4)

February 8: Legendary Tales (PS5/PSVR2)

February 9: Jubilee (PS5)

February 9: Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition (PS5, PS4)

February 12: Airhead (PS5, PS4)

February 13: Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (PS5, PS4)

February 13: Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5)

February 13: Ultros (PS5)

February 14: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft (PS5, PS4)

February 15: Gunvolt Records Cychronicle (PS5, PS4)

Advertisement

February 15: Survivorman VR: The Descent (PS5)

February 16: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 / The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 (PS5)

February 16: Skull And Bones (PS5)

February 18: Slave Zero X (PS5, PS4)

February 19: King Arthur: Knight's Tale (PS5)

February 20: Balatro (PS5, PS4)

February 20: Irem Collection Volume 2 (PS5, PS4)

February 20: qomp2 (PS5, PS4)

February 20: Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters (PS5)

February 21: Numazu in the Mirage (PS5)

February 22: Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (PS5, PS4)

February 22: Pacific Drive (PS5)

February 22: Yohane the Parhelion - NUMAZU in the MIRAGE - (PS5)

February 23: Flooded (PS5, PS4)

February 23: Mr. Run and Jump + Kombinera (PS5, PS4)

February 23: Promenade (PS5, PS4)

February 28: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (PS5)

February 28: Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PS5, PS4)

February 29: Bar Stella Abyss (PS5, PS4)

February 29: Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth (PS5)

February 29: Welcome to ParadiZe (PS5)

ALSO READ: Top 5 Moments from PlayStation's State of Play 2024