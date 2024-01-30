PlayStation State of Play 2024: Streaming details and all you need to know

Sony has announced the date for its much-anticipated PlayStation State of Play event in 2024, which will showcase a variety of upcoming games and updates for gamers worldwide. The 40-minute event promises an immersive look at the future of gaming, such as exclusive sneak peeks and trailers for highly anticipated titles like Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. The livestream is set to begin on January 31 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time, or February 1 at 3:30 p.m. in India, and will be available on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch as per Beebom.

Streaming details: Where and when to watch

Gamers eager to witness all the action can mark their calendars for January 31 at 2 p.m. PT, when Sony's State of Play event will kick off, featuring a comprehensive showcase of upcoming games and exciting announcements. For those watching from India, the event begins on February 1 at 3:30 PM IST, allowing fans worldwide to join in the fun.

The 40-minute extravaganza will be broadcast live on popular streaming platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch, allowing gamers worldwide to participate. With extended looks at titles like Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, viewers are likely to receive an immersive experience right from their screens.

What to expect: Anticipated titles and surprises

As Sony's State of Play event approaches, gamers are buzzing with anticipation of potential reveals and announcements. Along with exclusive looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, rumors thrive about potential trailers for much-anticipated sequels like Death Stranding 2 and Silent Hill 2.

Moreover, speculations point to a tantalizing lineup of upcoming titles, including Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Helldivers 2, and an updated version of the horror classic Until Dawn. Murmurs suggests the release of an additional installment of the iconic Sonic franchise, offering a thrilling lineup of gaming experiences for PlayStation fans.

Previous State of Play highlights: Setting the stage for 2024

As Sony prepares for its inaugural State of Play event in 2024, gamers recall the excitement of previous showcases, which laid the groundwork for an exciting year ahead. Last year's event, held in September, wowed fans with announcements of game-changing titles such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and the widely anticipated Spider-Man 2, which launched to great success just a month later. With previous showcases having raised the bar, expectations for Sony's latest offering soar, promising a lifetime journey into gaming's future.

