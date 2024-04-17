Taylor Swift's Blank Space-Inspired Cake Becomes A Viral Sensation

Aren’t you a fan of Taylor Swift, which makes you a Swiftie? If yes, then get ready for a fantastic surprise in honor of her 2014 hit song, Blank Space. This cake has been the rave lately on the internet, as both Swifties and cake lovers are all over it.

What inspired this cake?

In Taylor Swift’s music video for Blank Space, there is an iconic scene where she dramatically stabs an immaculate white cake that bleeds red. This unforgettable image has now been translated into a cake form, thus resembling stagecraft in the song.

Cake makers from all over have tried to imitate this amazing-looking cake that is perfectly white on the outside. But what really sets it apart is what happens when you cut into it. Edible red stuff comes out when the knife pierces its surface, similar to what happened in the video.

How they make it

The process of making this Blank Space cake involves several intricate steps. To start, the baker piles heart-shaped vanilla cakes with butter frosting.

Online community’s reaction

Extensive feedback about this viral cake trend was posted on social media platforms. Many people shared their enthusiasm and praise for its innovation.

Others said they liked how visually attractive it appeared, hence enjoying seeing the reddened substance oozing out from within after slicing it open. Meanwhile, some did not think highly of this fad, as they found it weird or something to simply waste resources on.

For fans of Taylor Swift or those who love food art in general, Blank Space Cake is no doubt mesmerizing. It is both a visual spectacle and a delicious-tasting dessert that will definitely steal any event show once prepared. Well, what is your take on this internet sensation?

