Taylor Swift's Blank Space-Inspired Cake Becomes ViIRAL Sensation: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The viral Blank Space cake, inspired by Taylor Swift's hit song, has made a huge noise among netizens. Learn how to make it and see how the internet has reacted to this recipe.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 17, 2024  |  11:24 PM IST |  2.8K
Taylor Swift's Blank Space-Inspired Cake Becomes A Viral Sensation
Taylor Swift's song-inspired cake goes viral (PC: baezarbawarchan Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Recreating a scene from Taylor Swift's Blank Space music video
  • Bakers worldwide attempt to replicate its pristine white exterior and surprise red filling

Aren’t you a fan of Taylor Swift, which makes you a Swiftie? If yes, then get ready for a fantastic surprise in honor of her 2014 hit song, Blank Space. This cake has been the rave lately on the internet, as both Swifties and cake lovers are all over it.

What inspired this cake?

In Taylor Swift’s music video for Blank Space, there is an iconic scene where she dramatically stabs an immaculate white cake that bleeds red. This unforgettable image has now been translated into a cake form, thus resembling stagecraft in the song.

Cake makers from all over have tried to imitate this amazing-looking cake that is perfectly white on the outside. But what really sets it apart is what happens when you cut into it. Edible red stuff comes out when the knife pierces its surface, similar to what happened in the video.


How they make it

The process of making this Blank Space cake involves several intricate steps. To start, the baker piles heart-shaped vanilla cakes with butter frosting. 

The baker then hollows out the middle part and adds water mixed with corn flour and red food coloring, or sometimes a balloon filled with red liquid, so that when stuck together and frosted with icing sugar, it reads Blank Space using white topping.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Heiress' family battles to prevent cleared husband from £4.4 M inheritance; Deets INSIDE
trending
Heiress' family battles to prevent cleared husband from £4.4 M inheritance; Deets INSIDE
Eruption of Indonesia's Mount Ruang forces hundreds to evacuate; Deets HERE
trending
Eruption of Indonesia's Mount Ruang forces hundreds to evacuate; Deets HERE

Advertisement

Taylor Swift's song-inspired cake goes viral (PC: tays_dreamgirl Twitter)

Online community’s reaction

Extensive feedback about this viral cake trend was posted on social media platforms. Many people shared their enthusiasm and praise for its innovation. 

Others said they liked how visually attractive it appeared, hence enjoying seeing the reddened substance oozing out from within after slicing it open. Meanwhile, some did not think highly of this fad, as they found it weird or something to simply waste resources on.

For fans of Taylor Swift or those who love food art in general, Blank Space Cake is no doubt mesmerizing. It is both a visual spectacle and a delicious-tasting dessert that will definitely steal any event show once prepared. Well, what is your take on this internet sensation?

ALSO READ: 'Incorrect Analogy': Former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor Responds To Anand Mahindra's 'Not Mumbai' Remark On Dubai Rains

Advertisement

FAQ

How is the red filling made?
The red filling is typically a mixture of water, corn flour, and red food dye, sometimes substituted with a balloon filled with red liquid.
What are people saying about the cake?
Reactions vary; some praise its creativity, and others find it disturbing or wasteful.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles