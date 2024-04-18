Two Teens Miraculously Survive Car Vs Train Collision; KNOW Everything About The Incident

Two teens survive car vs. train collision in Baroota, Australia. They miraculously escape as Mazda 3 meets the famous Australian train Ghan. Minor injuries are reported as police are investigating the matter.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 18, 2024  |  04:21 PM IST |  3.2K
Two Teens Miraculously Survive Car Vs Train Collision
Two teens escape death after colliding against the Ghan train (PC: JulianHillMP Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Teens miraculously survive after their car collides with The Ghan train
  • Despite the severity of the crash, both passengers suffer only minor injuries

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to a deadly accident

Two 17-year-old boys had a near-death experience after their car collided with The Ghan, an iconic Australian train in Baroota, South Australia. On a Wednesday afternoon, the silence of Baroota was disrupted when a Mazda 3 raced onto Augusta Highway in the line of The Ghan, the famous Australian train. This impact caused the car to roll several times before stopping.

Two teens escape death after colliding against the Ghan train (PC: theblondeabroad Twitter)

The twisted wreckage and an amazing survival

Aftermath involved twisted metal, broken glass and scattered plastic that resembled a surreal sculpture. However, both driver and passenger escaped with minor injuries despite the intensity of the accident.

Both were quickly taken care of by emergency services who used stretchers to move and rushed them to hospital where they began recovery still in shock but also relieved by their miraculous escape from death.

Two teens escape death after colliding against the Ghan train (PC: theblondeabroad Twitter)

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Investigations are underway

When dust settled, an inquiry into this matter commenced targeting Park Road level crossing. Advertiser says that Police are currently probing into the circumstances surrounding the crash with an aim unraveling antecedents to this accident.

Meanwhile, not letting unforeseen disturbance hold it back; The Ghan continued its journey to Darwin after changing engines; its passengers were unharmed but shaken by the close call.

Advertisement

In such a world where lives can change forever within an instant this collision is therefore a poignant reminder on how fragile life is as well as road safety measures. 

ALSO READ: Google continues to lay off employees in real estate and finance departments; some roles to move to other cities

Advertisement

FAQ

Where did the collision occur?
The collision occurred in Baroota, South Australia, on the Augusta Highway.
Were there any serious injuries?
Fortunately, both the driver and passenger only suffered minor injuries despite the direct collision with the train.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles