Trigger warning: This article contains reference to a deadly accident

Two 17-year-old boys had a near-death experience after their car collided with The Ghan, an iconic Australian train in Baroota, South Australia. On a Wednesday afternoon, the silence of Baroota was disrupted when a Mazda 3 raced onto Augusta Highway in the line of The Ghan, the famous Australian train. This impact caused the car to roll several times before stopping.

The twisted wreckage and an amazing survival

Aftermath involved twisted metal, broken glass and scattered plastic that resembled a surreal sculpture. However, both driver and passenger escaped with minor injuries despite the intensity of the accident.

Both were quickly taken care of by emergency services who used stretchers to move and rushed them to hospital where they began recovery still in shock but also relieved by their miraculous escape from death.

Investigations are underway

When dust settled, an inquiry into this matter commenced targeting Park Road level crossing. Advertiser says that Police are currently probing into the circumstances surrounding the crash with an aim unraveling antecedents to this accident.

Meanwhile, not letting unforeseen disturbance hold it back; The Ghan continued its journey to Darwin after changing engines; its passengers were unharmed but shaken by the close call.

In such a world where lives can change forever within an instant this collision is therefore a poignant reminder on how fragile life is as well as road safety measures.

