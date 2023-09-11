Were Novak Djokovic and Kobe Bryant friends? Exploring the relationship between the two sports legends

For the fourth time, Novak Djokovic claimed victory at the US Open, besting Danil Medvedev with a final score of 6-3 7-6 6-3 in a three-hour match. This marks his 24th Slam win out of the 36 finals he has competed in. After his triumphant win, Djokovic dedicated his victory to the late Kobe Bryant, the NBA superstar. Djokovic wore a light blue tee decorated with a yellow homage to both he and Bryant, bearing the inscription "Mamba Forever." With the number 24 as Bryan used to wear.

Kobe Bryant's tragic passing

Kobe Bryant, a respected figure in the Los Angeles Lakers, tragically passed away in a helicopter mishap in 2020, taking along with him his daughter and several others around the Los Angeles Hills. This tragedy profoundly impacted sports fans worldwide. During the awarding ceremony, Djokovic, with a heavy heart, revealed, "Kobe was close friend, we chatted a lot about the winners' mentality, when I was struggling with injury and trying to make my comeback, work my way back to the top of the game".

How did Djokovic and Kobe meet?

In 2017, Djokovic was in the United States, where he got the chance to attend an NBA game and personally meet Bryant for the first time. Djokovic even shared his admiration for the basketball star on Instagram with the caption, "One of the greatest basketball players and one of my own favorites. Congratulations @kobebryant. #Ko8e24🏀"

Djokovic on Kobe's death

Following Bryant's untimely death in 2020, Djokovic opened up about their more than a decade-long personal relationship. He reverently referred to Bryant as a mentor and "one of the greatest athletes of all time."

"My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. May God bless you and your Gianna. Thank you for being there for me and inspiring the entire world. Thank you for showing all of us athletes how to compete and respect sport. Thank you for the greatest legacy you leave behind with us. Never forget your smile spreading positive energy everywhere you went. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts . RIP amico mio. Ti voglio bene".

ALSO READ: WATCH: MS Dhoni spotted playing golf with Donald Trump in US

When Kobe Bryant chose Novak Djokovic ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

As an interview with the late American basketball icon Kobe Bryant went viral on social media, he chose the Serbian star when asked his favorite among the Big 3 group - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Advertisement

In the interview, the 18-time All-Star referred to the pre-eminent trio of the tennis field as the "holy trinity of tennis." Kobie revealed his long-standing relationship with Djokovic. "Well, Novak's my guy. We have a relationship. We've had a relationship for a long time," Kobe Bryant with surety.

He signed off with words of gratitude for Kobe's support, 'I'm massively thankful to him for standing by me with immense support. Kobe is loved by all, and why wouldn't he? He's an incredible guy and ranks among the best basketball players and athletes of all time.'

ALSO READ: Karthi clicked in Hyderabad, meets John Cena during the WWE Superstars Spectacle event