Fatigue and burnout are common experiences for individuals who work tirelessly, leaving them yearning for a much-needed respite. Interestingly, a Chinese company has introduced a remarkable benefit that many employees can only dream of - the provision of "sad leave."

At Fat Dong Lai, a renowned supermarket chain in China, workers are entitled to enjoy up to 10 days of this unique leave annually. What sets this leave apart is the absence of any requirement for managerial approval, making it even more appealing for those in need of a break.

Mr Yu Dong Lai told the Straits Times, "Everyone has days when they are sad, that's human nature." In 1995, Mr. Yu opened his first store. Since then, it has grown into 12 stores in the province of Henan, where it first originated.

Mr Yu Dong Lai says sad leaves make employees happy

This retail company has been compared to the Haidilao of the supermarket industry due to its high-end customer service offerings such as pet feeding, blood pressure checks, and handbag maintenance. Haidilao, a popular hotpot restaurant chain, is famous for providing shoe-shining and manicure services to its patrons.

Mr. Yung added, “But interestingly when they have this ‘sad leave’, they can feel happy once more. This means that they sense the company’s understanding and support, and get a taste of work-life balance." He also stated that workers will be able to choose when to take their leave.

Mr. Yu claims that in addition to the five days the store closes for Chinese New Year, Fat Dong Lai staff members already receive up to 40 days of annual leave. They also work seven hours a day, five days a week, which is in sharp contrast to certain Chinese enterprises' infamous 996 culture, where employees work nine hours a day, six days a week.

Fat Dong Lai's emphasis on workers' rights and benefits has garnered media attention on previous occasions. The chain's management disclosed to Chinese media in 2023 that employees are entitled to up to 5,000 yuan ($950) for grievances incurred at work, including insults or threats from customers

On April 5, Fat Dong Lai started trending on the internet when news broke that all workers would be sent on vacation abroad. Mr. Yu stated that higher-ups would travel to Europe, while lower-level staff would go to Japan to gain exposure.

