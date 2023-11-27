What is a Kuato? Exploring the viral term used in Rick and Morty S07 E06 and its sci-fi origins

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

In the broad and unexpected universe of Rick and Morty, Season 7 has proven to be a treasure mine of Easter eggs and pop culture allusions. The seventh episode, titled Wet Kuat Amortican Summer, takes a distinctive narrative turn by focusing on Summer and her Kuato as per Inverse. But what is a Kuato, and how does it fit into the vast fabric of science fiction? We discover the origins of this infectious phrase in a 1990 sci-fi masterpiece and its growth in the chaotic universe of Rick and Morty.

What is a Kuato? A total recall connection

The name Kuato originated in the world of Total Recall, a sci-fi classic released in 1990. Kuato is a humanoid mutant linked to his brother George's abdomen in the film, representing the mystique of Martian resistance against dictatorial authority. The plot revolves around Kuato's quest to depose Vilos Cohaagen, the Mars colony's tyrant administrator. Cohaagen's control over the air supply becomes an oppressive instrument, which Kuato intends to destabilize by triggering an old alien reactor. The similarity between Total Recall and Rick and Morty resides not only in the names but also in the fight against exploitation and the search for freedom.

Morty becomes connected to Summer's tummy in Season 7 Episode 7, converting her into a 'Kuat.' Morty's Kuato, inspired by Total Recall, becomes a whimsical yet melancholy homage to the original. Open your mind, the famed three words, are wonderfully mocked as Morty, now the Kuato, can only say this phrase as per Inverse. Summer enters an interdimensional nightclub packed with beings like her, all uttering the same puzzling phrase, and the narrative takes a strange turn. This episode not only pays respect to the show's sci-fi beginnings but also demonstrates its flair for imaginative narrative and irreverent comedy.

ALSO READ: Did Netflix ask Squid Game: The Challenge contestants to 'pretend to compete? Exploring wild accusations against showrunners

Kuato's ongoing presence in the Rick and Morty universe

Kuato's popularity goes beyond Season 7 Episode 7. The title of Season 2 Episode 4, Total Rickall, reflects the show's ongoing interest in Total Recall. In addition, Rick C-137 and Rick Prime face up in Season 7 Episode 5, with a Kuato version of Rick Prime emerging from the antagonist's stomach. This surprising revelation adds to the Kuato legend, leading fans to speculate about the arrival of a Kuato Rick Prime in future episodes. The bounds of creativity are continuously stretched in the unpredictable universe of Rick and Morty, and the unexpected is always on the horizon.

The name Kuato has grown into a symbol of rebellion and freedom in the strange setting of Rick and Morty, where interdimensional adventures and pop culture allusions merge. Season 7 Episode 7 pays tribute to its sci-fi precursor while also adding a distinct twist that is unmistakably Rick and Morty. As we go across the multiverse with Rick and Morty, the notion of a Kuato remains a dynamic and ever-expanding aspect, reminding us that everything is possible in this animated cosmos.

Advertisement

In the end, in the chaotic brilliance of Rick and Morty, where the bounds of reality are as flexible as the interdimensional excursions that characterize the show, "open your mind" takes on a whole new meaning.

ALSO READ: How historically accurate is Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon? Exploring the differences between reportedly real incidents and the film