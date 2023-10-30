Rick Morty Season 7 Cast Guide: Unveiling voice talents for beloved characters

Rick and Morty is one of the most beloved adult animated series that is available to stream on Netflix. Season 7 of the series was released on October 15.

Season 7 of Rick and Morty is cloaked in mystery, but the Season 6 finale offered fans a very solid sense of the underlying theme for the forthcoming season and its plot piece that was established a long time ago. When Rick told Morty about his crybaby backstory, we learned that Rick Prime is the real Rick, and he did murder Rick's wife and daughter. Rick had spent the majority of his existence seeking to find Rick Prime and exact revenge on the variation who murdered his family.

Rick and Morty Season 7 saw the replacement of Justin Roiland as Rick and Morty. Roiland voiced the two titular characters, dozens of versions of those two characters, and countless other minor background characters in addition to writing and co-creating the program. The current cast includes Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, and many other actors.

With Roiland gone, showrunner, writer, and producer Dan Harmon will probably take over.

Below, Pinkvilla takes a look at the Rick and Morty Season characters and who is voicing the beloved characters in the 2023 animated adult series.

ALSO READ: Rick and Morty returns for Season 7; Everything about Justin Roiland issue, release date, what to expect, and more

Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez

Rick is a great scientist in the show, albeit a reckless drunk with an unpleasant and nihilistic attitude. As a scientist, he produces many more issues than he solves.

Previously, the principal character was voiced by Roiland, who was later replaced following his horrific charges. Ian Cardoni stepped into Roiland's shoes and made the transfer seamless. Cardoni's past work on Larry David's Clear History, as well as recording promos for Resident Alien, Apple TV+, and WWE, meant that the voice actor has a diverse variety of vocal abilities, allowing Rick Sanchez to return in Rick and Morty season 7 as if nothing had happened behind the scenes.

Harry Belden as Morty Smith

Morty is Rick's grandson and the series' primary character. He goes on multiple quests with Rick and is constantly in danger.

Though Roiland was able to divide time among Rick and Morty in the series, the show chose to bring in two other voice actors to fill in for him once he left. Morty Smith, the second significant character from the Rick and Morty season 7 cast who needed to be replaced, was adequately filled by newcomer Harry Belden. Belden has a long list of voice-acting gigs to his name, which led to him being cast as Morty's famous voice. Belden demonstrated his ability to bring Morty to life sans Roiland in roles ranging from Adult Swim's Joe Pera Talks With You and Fox's Proven Innocent to NBC's Chicago Med.

Advertisement

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Jerry is Morty's father, Beth's spouse, and Summer's father. He is primarily portrayed as a loser who is constantly worried about stuff and never gets along with Rick.

Chris Parnell reprises his role as Jerry Smith in Rick and Morty season 7, as he did in the previous six seasons. Parnell rose to prominence after appearing in music videos with Andy Samberg and in the iconic sketch More Cowbell with Christopher Walken. He has been in the Hotel Transylvania series as Fly and Stan the Fisherman, and he is a regular on Archer as Cyrill Figgis and Buck Henry. In the animated series My Adventures with Superman, he voiced Agent Slade Wilson in 2023.

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Summer is Morty's sister, and Jerry is Beth's daughter. She is a teen who took over for the actual summer after Rick's family died. She is also the only member of the family who is aware that she is not her original self.

Spencer Grammer, who plays Summer Smith in Rick and Morty Season 7, is another returning voice actor. Grammer's first major lead role was Casey Cartwright in the ABC Family sitcom Greek. She usually appeared in one-off parts on episodes including CSI, CSI: NY, Royal Pains, Chicago PD, and Grey's Anatomy. She also played Beth Miller in the 2018 fantasy series Tell Me a Story, as well as a more prominent role in the 2017 serial Graves.

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Space Smith

Beth is Morty and Summer's mother, as well as Rick's daughter; however, she, like Jerry and Summer, is a replacement. She is the primary income for the family, which frequently causes friction with her husband, Jerry.

Chalke takes on the roles of Beth and Space Beth, who is either the original Beth or a clone of her. Sarah Chalke is a Canadian actress who began performing in musical theater at the age of eight. She made her big break in the sitcom Scrubs in 2001, where she played Dr. Elliot Reid, one of the show's core cast members, for all nine seasons. She has appeared in films such as Ernest Goes to School, Chaos Theory, and Mother's Day. Her television credits include parts in Cougar Town, How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life), Roseanne, and Firefly Lane.

Advertisement

Keith David as President Curtis

One of the opponents who could return to the Rick and Morty season 7 cast is President Curtis. He first appeared as a guest character in the first three seasons before returning as a recurring character in seasons five and six.

President Curtis is played by Keith David. David is a New York City actor who has previously had a phenomenally successful performing career. David was involved in one of the most memorable fight scenes in film history, as he and Rowdy Roddy Piper engaged in a six-minute alley brawl in John Carpenter's sci-fi film They Live. David appeared in Platoon, Pitch Black, There's Something About Mary, Barbershop, and Requiem for a Dream, among other films. In terms of voice acting, he had major roles in the 90s in both Gargoyles (as Goliath) and Spawn (as Spawn).

Other cast members include Kari Wahlgren as Space Cruiser, Phil Hendrie as Principal Gene Vagina, Tom Kenny as Squanchy and Gene, Dan Harmon as Birdperson, Scott Chernoff as Gearhead, Hugh Jackman as himself, and other cast members.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Adult Swim cuts ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland amid domestic abuse charges