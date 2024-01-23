Rick And Morty Anime: Adult Swim Reveals First Look; Fans Say 'Tf is this'

Rick and Morty is one of those shows which has a very loyal and passionate fan base who are always ready to dissect even the most minute details from the animated series. The series which is created by Dan Harmon has had a tremendous run of seasons till now and is set to have even more in its original run.

But with the rise of anime’s popularity in recent times, this American adult animation is also set to have a new anime companion which will be exploring the themes of the show in a completely new visual language.

Fans get a new look at Rick and Morty anime series

Adult Swim, the studio behind the original animated show released a new teaser trailer for the anime show on January 22, 2024. The anime show which is directed by legendary anime director Takashi Sano is set to premiere sometime later this year.

The teaser trailer had a divisive reaction among the fans, with some welcoming the new direction for the franchise while others thought that the anime format doesn’t work for this specific property. The divide among the fans was perfectly captured by the comments section of the teaser trailer in which all these different opinions were voiced by the fans.

“Tf is this” one fan wrote, lamenting the departure from the show’s original format while another expressed a positive response with, “Really excited to see what kind of story the anime is going to tell”

The impressive behind the scenes talent on Rick and Morty anime

The original Rick and Morty series was the brainchild of Community creator Dan Harmon and his team. That show is wildly original and has elements of sci-fi, pop-culture, comedy and more in it which give the show its unique quality.

The anime version of the show is to be written and directed by Takashi Sano, who has set up the show at the esteemed Telecom Animation Film Co., Ltd. The show also boasts of Yi Kao (Sou Ki) of Souki production as their CGI director, the legendary artist was last involved with the CGI of Attack On Titan: The Final Season.

The opening theme of the Rick and Morty anime series is going to be Love is Entropy by OC from Code Zero who is accompanied by Cameron Earnshaw who has written the lyrics. The show is going to be a 10 episode series and will be premiering sometime in 2024.

