Who are Major Jerry Blaize and Captain Supreetha CT? Meet the pair making history as first Army couple to march in Republic Day 2024 parade

Major Jerry Blaize and Captain Supreetha CT are the first army couple to march together in the Republic Day 2024 parade, making history in the Indian military. Their incredible journey from different postings to synchronized steps along the Kartavya Path exemplified devotion, tenacity, and a common commitment to serving the nation, as per NDTV.

Coincidental convergence

Major Jerry Blaize, a respected officer from the Madras Regiment, and Captain Supreetha CT, a proud member of the Corps of Military Police contingent, are from different regions of India and exemplify the Indian Armed Forces' unity in diversity. Their respective journeys, distinguished by academic successes and arduous training, intersected when they married in June 2023, unconscious of the momentous milestone that lay ahead of them.

Their presence in the Republic Day Parade was not planned, but rather coincidental. Captain Supreetha's initial selection for the parade cleared the path for Major Blaize's admission, resulting in a unique chance for the pair to march together. Captain Supreetha reflected on this fortunate turn of events, saying, "It's a coincidence that turned into a moment of pride for us. We never imagined we'd be sharing this honor."

Dreams materialized

For Major Jerry Blaize and Captain Supreetha CT, the Republic Day Parade represents the accomplishment of a common aspiration that began in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Major Blaize emphasized his long-held desire to lead his regiment on this distinguished occasion, a goal he has finally achieved with unyielding perseverance. Captain Supreetha agreed, saying, "Participating in the parade has always been a cherished dream. To do so alongside my husband is beyond words."

As the parade day approached, Major Blaize and Captain Supreetha remained focused on their respective tasks and responsibilities. While Major Blaize endured rigorous training to command the Madras Regiment with accuracy and pride, Captain Supreetha, assigned to the tableau, worked tirelessly to highlight the Corps of Military Police's brilliance. Their commitment to duty and rigorous preparation reflected the culture of the Indian Armed Forces.

Major Jerry Blaize and Captain Supreetha CT are more than simply a couple; they represent the spirit of solidarity, resilience, and steadfast patriotism that is entrenched in the military services. Their journey from various backgrounds to coordinated steps on the vast platform of the Republic Day Parade demonstrates the Indian military's unity and fraternity.

As they marched along the Kartavya Path, Major Blaize and Captain Supreetha left their mark on history, inspiring future generations with their remarkable dedication and unshakable commitment to the nation.

