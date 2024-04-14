Who are the honorees of Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2024? Find out amid this year's star-studded ceremony

The prestigious Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, also known as the "Oscars of Science," illuminated the night sky with glamour as it recognized the remarkable achievements of scientists and mathematicians from all over the world, as per a report from the Hollywood Reporter. Here's a closer look at the stars of this year's star-studded event.

Life sciences

This year's Breakthrough Prize laureates in Life Sciences include pioneers who have made significant advances in cancer treatment and genetic disease research.

Carl H. June and Michel Sadelain, for example, have pioneered the use of re-engineered T cells to target and eliminate cancer cells in individual patients effectively. Their novel approach has produced remarkable results, with some patients experiencing complete remission, indicating a significant advancement in cancer therapy.

Demis Hassabis and John Jumper were also recognized for developing AlphaFold, a groundbreaking system of machine learningthat accurately predicts protein structures, opening up new avenues for drug discovery and understanding complex biological processes.

Scientists Thomas Gasser, Ellen Sidransky, Andrew Singleton, and Richard Youle were also honored for their essential contributions to understanding the genetic underpinnings of Parkinson's disease, which shed light on its mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets.

Fundamental physics

The Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics recognized individuals who pushed the boundaries of precision and theoretical understanding. Hidetoshi Katori and Jun Ye were recognized for creating atomic clocks with unprecedented accuracy, laying the groundwork for advances in fields ranging from fundamental research to navigation systems.

John Cardy and Alexander Zamolodchikov were also recognized for their significant contributions to statistical physics and quantum field theory, which have implications ranging from particle physics to the study of exotic phenomena like black holes. Their research has improved our understanding of the fundamental laws that govern the universe, inspiring further exploration and discovery.

Mathematics

Simon Brendle was recognized for his contributions to differential geometry, a field critical to understanding the geometry of smooth surfaces and spaces. Brendle's insights have resulted in breakthroughs in the study of higher-dimensional manifolds, paving the way for further exploration and mathematical discovery.

Furthermore, the Breakthrough Prize recognized young women mathematicians' achievements through the Maryam Mirzakhani New Frontiers Prizes.

