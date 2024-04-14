Kim Kardashian is a name that often effortlessly makes it all the way to the top of every fashion list. The iconic fashion icon dares to be her bold self, no matter what, and this is exactly what inspires her fans and followers around the world. She actively shows them that risks have a way of paying off if you know how to carry them with confidence and charm.

Keeping up with this reputation Kim recently served fashion finesse as she attended the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Her gown of choice honestly rendered us speechless!

So, why don’t we zoom right in and look at the white-colored fashion perfection served by the American Horror Story actress on the prestigious event’s red carpet to understand Kim Kardashian’s unique fashion choices better?

Kim Kardashian looked fiery in a super hot white ensemble:

The Kardashians actress probably has one of the most iconic fashion games, ever. She dares to be extraordinary, turning heads with just the power of her fashionable presence, wherever she goes. The diva ditched her regular dark shades and instead, surprised us by attending the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in a white gown that was all things perfection. we’re still picking our jaws up off the floor, here!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s curve-hugging piece was made up of a beautiful shimmery material that was just like a star-studded sky on the night sky. While the style and shape of this gown were reminiscent of old Hollywood charm, it was the unique bandage-like style and cut-outs that gave it a modern spin. Kylie Jenner’s sister really loves to keep us on the edge of our seats, doesn’t she?

The floor-length gown also featured a fitted silhouette along with hot cut-outs that hugged and accentuated her oh-so-enviable hourglass figure and her godly curves. Further, the alluring neckline of the sleeveless dress had a criss-cross halter style with a backless appeal with a slit-cut at the edge of the gown that gave the outfit a rather sultry twist, making the diva look hotter than ever while successfully raising the heat with this one.

With this super sultry look, Kardashian has also made yet another case for form-fitting silhouettes, and frankly, this one really has us considering giving the ‘Kim K look’ a try, what about you?

Kim Kardashian’s makeup and hairstyle games were flawless:

Kim completed her outfit with transparent and towering platform heels that went extremely well with the whole ensemble, giving it a well-thought-out appeal. She also added a unique hairstyle with flicks resting on her face and a touch of the trendy just-took-a-shower wet hair look. This unique style pulled focus toward the diva’s gorgeous face while framing it perfectly and subtly elevating her outfit.

Last but not least, let’s talk about her dewy makeup look. She added brown eyeshadow and graphic mascara with blushed and baked cheeks for this one. Even her shimmery highlighter looked fabulous. However, her glossy nude ombre lipstick was the highlight of the whole look. We’re trying this lip trick, aren’t you?

So, has Kim Kardashian’s latest outfit inspired you to show off your curves with fitted silhouettes, this summer? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below.

