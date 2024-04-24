Trigger Warning: This article contains references to tragic death and homicide.

A mother, who was on a work call, was shot and killed by her estranged husband at her California home. Police officers discovered 35-year-old Ashley Bird lying on the couch in her La Presa, California, home after she had been shot in the head.

The horrifying revelation led to the primary suspect in the case being her estranged husband, Christopher Bird, 39, who was later discovered dead inside his car. The incident destroyed the hearts of two families and left their nine-year-old kid an orphan. Ashley's sister Allison claims that at the time, her sister was having a Zoom meeting with a coworker.

Ashley and Christopher were going through a divorce

Allison Saefong, Ashley's younger sister, told NBC 7 that when her sister was in a Zoom conference, she thought someone was trying to break in, and she left, saying, "Hey, give me a second. Someone is trying to break into my house." Allison stated that after her sister failed to answer the Zoom call, a coworker contacted Ashley's mother, who then contacted the police. Ashley was found by deputies on the couch in her house, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She passed away before she could be taken to the hospital.

According to Saefong, the couple had been divorcing, but her sister denied any physical violence. Christopher Bird had received court documents confirming child and spousal support a few days before the deaths. Saefong believes that the divorce, as well as the custody dispute that was coming to a close, may have pushed him over the edge.

Family starts a GoFundMe page

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the couple's son was reportedly in school when the incident occurred. His father drove to pick him up after the incident and took him to be with another relative. Later that day, they discovered Bird dead in his car in the San Clemente parking lot on Calafia Beach. A GoFundMe has been established to assist Ash's family since her loss.

