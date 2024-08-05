TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to homicide and child abuse.

A dad from New Jersey was given a 25-year prison term on Friday for forcing his 6-year-old son to run on a speeding treadmill, which ultimately resulted in the child's death. In a startling video shown in court, Christopher Gregor, 31, was seen forcing Corey Micciolo to run quickly on a treadmill. On April 2, 2021, the child passed away from long-term abuse.

Over three years after the death of his son, Corey Micciolo, Christopher Gregor was sentenced to 20 years for gross manslaughter and five years for endangering the welfare of a child by Ocean County judge Guy P. Ryan on Friday, August 2. This information was released in a statement by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office following the trial.

Following Corey's death, Gregor was initially only charged with endangering the well-being of a child. However, in March 2022, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office declared that Gregor would also face charges of murder.

Later on, aggravated manslaughter was added to the original accusation. Since the aggravated manslaughter was committed independently of the prior crime of child endangerment, Judge Ryan ordered the two jail terms to run consecutively.

Corey was repeatedly seen straining to keep on top of the treadmill's moving belt in CCTV footage from March 20, 2021, which was played during Gregor's trial.

Gregor kept pushing the child back onto the treadmill even after he had fallen six times on his face and back. Later, it appeared that Gregor was biting his son's head at one point in the video.

Breanna Micciolo, Corey's mother, said during his trial that she learned about the treadmill incident and saw her son's bruises on March 31, 2021, and she then applied for emergency custody. She expressed her fear for Corey's life to the jurors.

A forensic pathologist determined that Micciolo's death was a homicide. According to the study, he suffered from prolonged abuse, resulting in injuries such as a cut on his heart, hard impact injuries to his chest and abdomen, and a laceration and contusion of the liver.

