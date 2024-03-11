Comedian and YouTuber Jay Nedaj is becoming more and more popular after his story of having veneers botched by an entrepreneur went viral and made people laugh out loud. The influencer uploaded a post on his Instagram account on Friday, March 8, 2024, which marked the beginning of everything. In his post, he wrote, "Imma take this one day at a time"

Nedaj shares his story about getting veneers

According to the post, Nedaj received a call from a businesswoman who later went by the name Mrs. Vernisha. She promised to do Nedaj's veneers for free in exchange for him promoting her on social media. Regretfully for the influencer, Vernisha completely covered his teeth, leaving no spaces between them. In some of the videos, he appears to be crying.

Undoubtedly, Jay Nedaj's story sparked amusing comments on the internet. When images and videos of Jay Nedaj's new veneers became viral, online users didn't hesitate to make funny comments. Others made jokes about them seeming like mouthguards imported from Shein or Temu, and others cautioned against accepting anything supplied for free.

Who is Jay Nedraj?

YouTuber Jay Nedaj, who is from Missouri, first rose to fame with comedic sketches in which he played wig-wearing characters. Among his most adored characters are Ms. Flowers and Mrs. Tequila. Since then, he has acquired almost 900,000 subscribers, having started at the age of 19.

Nedraj is openly gay, and LaTrell is his fiancée. On November 28, 2019, they got engaged. Trell V. is a Nebraska-born musician who attends a university and maintains excellent marks.

Jay Nedaj shared a post on Instagram after the story of his veneers went viral, acknowledging that he should have been more cautious and that he had some responsibility for having them done in someone's basement. In his subsequent message, he clarified that he was withholding the name of Mrs. Venisha's company because he didn't want to give her any publicity.

