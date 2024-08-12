Mia le Roux became the first deaf contestant to win the title of Miss South Africa. Roux, who was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one, stated in her winning speech that she hopes her accomplishments will encourage people who feel left out to follow their wildest dreams.

Roux said in her acceptance speech, "As a deaf woman from South Africa, I am proud and understand what it means to be marginalized. But I have a foot in the door because of the Miss South Africa Organization."

Ms. Le Roux was announced the pageant winner after finalist Chidimma Adetshina, a 23-year-old from Nigeria, withdrew owing to criticism over her origins and claims about her mother's identity.

Le Roux was born in Sasolburg, Free State, in 1996. She relocated to Oudtshoorn, in the Western Cape. At the age of one, Le Roux was diagnosed with major hearing loss, and as a result, she received a cochlear implant to help her hear.

She graduated from Oudtshoorn High School, the Sport Science Institute of South Africa with a nutrition certificate, and Eta College with a diploma in exercise specialist. She studies BCom marketing part-time as well.

Le Roux is a part-time model and marketing manager. She attends the University of South Africa to study marketing. The story of Mia Le Roux's journey as Miss South Africa 2024 is one of perseverance and standing out for people who are often overlooked.

After winning Miss South Africa, Roux secured an astounding R1 million in cash and sponsorship package. A serviced flat at Tricolt's Brookfield at Royal in Kensington will be available to Mia for a year as part of the package.

The apartment is fully equipped with gorgeous Schönn furniture and home decor, as well as accessories from Woolworths Home. For the next twelve months, Le Roux will also be allowed to drive a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé.

