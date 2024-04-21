Who is Stephen Hughes? All we know about man set to run London marathon after leukemia diagnosis

The incredible journey of Stephen Hughes, a father who battled leukemia and is now preparing to run the London Marathon. From diagnosis to remission, his story is nothing short of inspiration.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Apr 21, 2024  |  03:21 PM IST |  3K
(Image Courtesy: PA Media)
Image Courtesy: PA Media
Key Highlight
  • A father from Penrhyn Bay, Conwy, who defied the odds after being diagnosed with leukemia
  • Stephen committed to running the London Marathon, aiming to raise awareness for Leukemia UK

Stephen Hughes, a strong father from Penrhyn Bay in Conwy, has embarked on an extraordinary journey, defying the odds after battling acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), as per BBC. His story is about courage, determination, and the strength of the human spirit. 

Stephen Hughes' diagnosis 

In November 2016, Stephen began experiencing excruciating back pain, which was initially dismissed as nothing serious. However, as the pain worsened, it became obvious that something was wrong. A visit to the doctor resulted in blood and urine tests, which revealed a grim diagnosis: acute promyelocytic leukemia

Stephen remembers the shock of that moment, feeling as if his world had been turned upside down. His immediate concern was for his two children, Elan and Harri. The gravity of the situation hit hard, with doctors unsure whether he would survive beyond the weekend.

Image Courtesy: PA Media

The treatment 

Stephen's battle with leukemia was difficult, involving six weeks of intensive hospitalization, numerous rounds of chemotherapy, and multiple blood transfusions. The treatments took a toll on him, leaving him weak, nauseous, and unable to walk for more than five minutes without tiring. Despite the physical and emotional strain, Stephen persevered, motivated by the desire to see his children again. 

After being declared in remission in July 2017, Stephen continued his battle at home, confronting the challenges of recovery head-on. The aftermath of chemotherapy left him exhausted and frustrated, unable to keep the promises he made to himself during treatment. However, determined to regain a sense of normalcy, he turned to fitness, gradually rebuilding his strength and health.

Image Courtesy: PA Media

The marathon

Stephen has set his sights on the London Marathon as to show his recovery from illness. Despite the looming risk of relapse and the daunting task ahead, he remains undeterred, motivated by a desire to give back and raise awareness for Leukemia UK. His goal of raising £2,000 for the charity reflects his helping nature towards others facing similar challenges. 

Stephen's story is a beacon of hope for everyone affected by illness. His will to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges shows the strength of the human spirit.

As he prepares to cross the finish line, Stephen hopes to inspire others to persevere and put health first.

Know more about Stephen Hughes:

How did Stephen cope with the aftermath of treatment?
After the treatment, Stephen struggled to regain his strength but turned to fitness to rebuild himself slowly.
Why is Stephen running the London Marathon?
Stephen is running the London Marathon to raise awareness for Leukemia UK and to inspire others facing similar challenges.
Latest Articles