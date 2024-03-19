'It's Changed My Life': Tallulah Willis Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Autism As An Adult

Tallulah Willis shared her health update over the weekend when she posted a throwback video on her Instagram page of herself with her father.

In the video, her father Bruce Willis is holding a young Tallulah in his arms while appearing at a red carpet event. While he’s answering questions from reporters, his daughter gently rubs his bald head and plays with his ear.

Tallulah Willis opened up about her autism diagnosis

On Friday, 15th March, Tallulah Willis posted a throwback video. Joking about the moment, she revealed that she was recently diagnosed with autism. “Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic,” she captioned the post.

In the comments section, one follower praised her for sharing the video and asked if she was diagnosed as a child. "Actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life.” Tallulah replied before calling herself “neurospicy” in another comment.

Tallulah is often transparent about her health on social media. Last month, she shared a post on Instagram about being in recovery from an eating disorder, admitting that she was romanticizing unhealthy times. The star first revealed she was dealing with anorexia in a personal essay for Vogue in May 2023.

“I’m having an intense moment of romanticizing unhealthy times and how it felt to move through the day in that size body,” she wrote. “Just wanted to voice it because I know (hope) I’m not alone.”

Her caption was followed by a series of photos from her childhood, “This little raggymuffin is so special and it’s strange to know that and want to give her abundance and vitality - LIFE! whilst at the EXACT same moment feeling pulled by an old desire, deep down from the pit spot in your belly, to compare to the 'better' version of me. AND it’s ok to be in the middle of the messy and not totally have it all sorted yet.”

Who is Tallulah Willis? A brief about her life

Tallulah Willis, was born on February 3, 1994, in L.A. In 2019, she spoke about her young struggles with substance abuse during an appearance on Red Table Talk. She admitted to having her first drink which was a glass of champagne, on a family vacation when she was 14 years old. "And then when I was 15, I almost died from alcohol poisoning," she shared.

She was living with older sister Rumer at the time, and eventually moved in with Demi Moore and sought treatment for substance abuse and an eating disorder. Like her big sister Rumer, Tallulah also struggled with her self-image, especially about her skin and not resembling Moore.

After a few years of estrangement, Tallulah and Moore have since reconciled and Tallulah has a greater understanding of everything Moore had been through.

"I don't think my mom was raised. She was forged. And the strength that comes from that, it's intimidating. It's scary," she said on Red Table Talk. "I think we deified her. I think she was this larger than life being, and she was — I mean, I'm completely obsessed with her. Like I love her more than anything."

Tallulah has her own clothing line called Wyllis, which features pieces inspired by Moore and donates 10% of proceeds to the Loveland Foundation. In 2021, she announced her engagement to director Dillon Buss.

In May 2023, Tallulah opened up about her mental health struggles in a personal essay for Vogue. "For the last four years, I have suffered from anorexia nervosa, which I’ve been reluctant to talk about because, after getting sober at age 20, restricting food has felt like the last vice that I got to hold on to,” she wrote.

“I was also diagnosed with ADHD and started on stimulant medication, which was transformative.” However, she "started to enjoy the appetite-suppressant side effect of the meds" and said her "friends and family were terrified" of her weight loss.

“By the spring of 2022, I weighed about 84 lbs.,” she wrote. “I was always freezing. I was calling mobile IV teams to come to my house, and I couldn’t walk in my Los Angeles neighborhood because I was afraid of not having a place to sit down and catch my breath.”

She recalled going to a rehabilitation center in Texas where she was introduced to a variety of therapies and learned she had borderline personality disorder.

