Roman Reigns Opens Up on Battle with Leukemia; Reveals He's Still on 'Very Potent' Medication to This Day

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns who has completed more than 1300 days as the Champion, once had to relinquish the same in 2018 because of chronic leukemia. That was in 2018 when Roman Reigns had to take a sabbatical from wrestling as leukemia had crawled back into his life, and he had to undergo treatment.

However, he returned in 2019 and proudly announced that his cancer was in remission. For fans, Roman Reigns had won the battle against leukemia. But wait, The Tribal Chief is still on medication for that disease, and this has been revealed by himself in the latest documentary.

Roman Reigns has disclosed that he is still on medication for leukemia, and it is a very potent one.

What did Roman Reigns Say?

During his A&E Biography special, Roman Reigns revealed that he has been on his leukemia medication for some time.

“I think adversity is a constant reminder of what the world is and what life is, and it's not fair. I think it's a form of resistance training that we have to go through to strengthen ourselves. So I think adversity is a key ingredient to any success story. For leukemia, if you caught it at an early enough stage like I did, you're able to take, essentially, a medication, a very potent medication that I'm still on to this day, but it's pretty much just a conditioning of getting your body used to these toxic medications and just hoping for the best," he said.

When Roman Reigns was informed by a WWE doctor about Leukemia?

Roman Reigns disclosed in 2019 that it was the medical team from WWE that saw a pattern in his blood tests and wanted him to go for some other blood tests as well. Then one night when Reigns was on the show, a referee came to him to inform him that the medical team backstage wanted to see him.

When Reigns went backstage, the news was broken to him by the doctors that his white cell count was very high. “They broke the news that my white blood cell count was obviously elevated. We could point fingers in certain directions, but with my history, they kinda already knew what was going on,” Bleacher Report quoted Roman Reigns.

Reigns then revealed that he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a slowly progressing disease that is typically caught doing routine blood work. He went for the treatment and within nearly one year was back in action. For now, Reigns is still on medication, so that it doesn’t erupt in his body.

Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

After his return in 2019, Roman Reigns also took a heel turn and has been literally on a song in WWE. His popularity soared to extreme levels when he teamed up with Paul Heyman as his manager, and won the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar.

Since then, The Tribal Chief has retained his belt and it’s been 1,312 days since Roman is the Champion. At WrestleMania 40, he will defend the title against Cody Rhodes on Night 2.

The fans are excited to witness whether Roman Reigns holds the title or loses it to Rhodes.

