Why did Elon Musk pay USD 6000 for pies; ‘Will make things good with bakery’ says Tesla owner

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has settled a dispute with Giving Pies, a Black-owned bakery in San Jose, by paying for a canceled order of 4,000 mini pies valued at USD 6,000 as per the Guardian. This resolution follows the bakery owner's report that Tesla had canceled the last-minute order without payment, leaving the small business in the lurch. Here's a timeline of the events that led to Musk's decision to address the situation.

Initial order and cancellation

On Valentine's Day, Giving Pies received a last-minute order from Tesla for 2,000 mini pies totaling USD 6,000. The order was later doubled to 4,000 pies before Tesla abruptly canceled it without payment. This put the bakery owner in a difficult situation, as she had already made plans and declined other catering requests for Black History Month.

The incident received media attention, prompting Elon Musk to respond via X (formerly Twitter). Musk expressed his desire to "make things good" with the bakery, emphasizing Tesla's commitment to resolving the issue. He stated, “Just hearing about this. Will make things good with the bakery. People should always be able to count on Tesla trying its best.”

Resolution and payment

Following Musk's promise to fix the situation, Giving Pies confirmed that Tesla had paid the USD 2,000 remaining for the canceled order as per the Guardian. The bakery owner expressed gratitude for the resolution, recognizing Musk's role in resolving the dispute amicably. In an email to the Guardian, she wrote, "Tesla just paid the $2k that I was out of."

The incident prompted the bakery's owner to consider the challenges that small businesses face when dealing with large corporations. She lamented small businesses' vulnerability to corporate decisions, emphasizing the importance of accountability and fairness in business dealings. Despite the setback caused by Tesla's actions, she remained determined to serve her community with integrity and pride.

She shed light on what small businesses face and must overcome such challenges, saying, "While Tesla's actions may have caused temporary setbacks, they will not deter me from pursuing my passion and serving my community with integrity and pride."

