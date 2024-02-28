Tesla Settles Dispute With California Bakery Over Unpaid Bill After Elon Musk’s Intervention; Here’s What We Know

In a recent turn of events, the California bakery Giving Pies has confirmed that the outstanding bill owed by Tesla has been resolved. This development follows a public dispute between the two entities, sparked by Tesla's last-minute order for 4,000 mini pies, which the bakery claimed was abandoned without payment.

Bakery owner expresses frustration

Voahangy Rasetarinera, the owner of Giving Pies, expressed frustration at the situation, highlighting the challenges her bakery faced in meeting Tesla's abrupt order.

Rasetarinera detailed the bakery's efforts to accommodate the order, including turning down other catering inquiries for Black History Month, procuring additional supplies, and preparing her staff for an unexpected surge in production.

Widespread support for giving pies

The incident gained widespread attention through media coverage, prompting an outpouring of support for Giving Pies. Reports from NBC Bay Area indicate that the bakery experienced an influx of customers from both local and international communities. Over the weekend, hundreds of patrons lined up to purchase pies, showing solidarity with the beleaguered bakery.

With the resolution of the outstanding bill, Giving Pies can now move forward, having received support from the community and acknowledgment from Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability in business dealings and the power of community support in times of need.

