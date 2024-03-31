Why did Pope Francis skip Good Friday event last minute? Find out as he is set to attend Easter Vigil in Vatican

Pope Francis canceled his participation in the Good Friday procession at Rome's Colosseum due to health concerns as per Reuters. This move has piqued the interest and concern of followers around the world, particularly given the pontiff's recent health issues.

Pope Francis' health concerns prompt decision to skip Good Friday event

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis had withdrawn from the Good Friday service "to preserve his health" ahead of the weekend's major Easter events. The pontiff's health, at 87 years old, has been closely monitored since undergoing abdominal surgery last year. In recent weeks, he has battled bronchitis, colds, and flu, with occasional hospital visits for testing.

Easter Vigil attendance confirmed

Despite the cancellation, Pope Francis will attend the Easter Vigil service on Saturday (as per Vatican timezone) as planned. The Vatican confirmed that the evening service at St. Peter's Basilica is his sole public engagement for the day.

Earlier on Good Friday, during the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis reflected on contemporary issues. He focused on war, online hatred, and women's exploitation. The pontiff lamented the prevalence of online vitriol, urging an end to "hasty judgment, gossip, and violent and offensive words."

Solidarity and recognition

In his meditations, Pope Francis also expressed solidarity with those affected by war and injustice, highlighting the dignity of women who supported Jesus prior to his crucifixion. “Help us to recognize the dignity of those women who remained faithful and stood by you in your passion, and those who in our own day are exploited and endure injustice and indignity,” he said.

He urged recognition of their role, as well as support for those who are “demeaned by the arrogance, injustice and power of those who exploit the poor amid general indifference.”

As Pope Francis prepares for Easter Sunday (as per Vatican timezone), the faithful eagerly await his participation in Mass and his twice-annual "Urbi et Orbi" message. This pivotal period in the Church's liturgical calendar is extremely important to Christians worldwide, as it commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection.

While concerns about Pope Francis' health persist, his dedication to his duties is unwavering. As he prepares to lead the faithful in Easter celebrations, his absence from the Good Friday procession highlights the fragility of human health, even for someone as revered as the Catholic Church's leader.

