'Slainte to all those celebrating': Kate Middleton issues brief statement after missing St Patrick’s Day parade for first time in 7 years

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, sent a brief but expected message to those celebrating St. Patrick's Day. It read, “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peek of the Irish Guards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today!”

This year, she was unable to attend the annual parade for the first time in seven years due to health concerns following her January surgery. It's different from what she usually does on this day.

Absence spurs speculation

Since Princess Kate's surgery earlier this year, people have speculated on her whereabouts and health status. Some reports even claimed that there were disagreements within the royal family and that pictures of her were being edited. However, the palace says her surgery went well and she will return to her royal duties after Easter.

People have been very interested in how Kate is doing, but there haven't been many updates. This has increased royal fans' eagerness to hear the news. Some people close to Kate and Prince William have suggested that they may release more information about her recovery soon. They believe she will resume public events after April 17th, and she may even discuss her recovery while out and about.

Edited photo controversy

There was some controversy surrounding a family photo that Kensington Palace shared for Mother's Day. Some people claimed the image was altered, and international photo agencies even removed it. However, those close to Kate claimed she only wanted to make her family look good, so she made some changes.

Advertisement

Kate is still resting while she recovers, so it is unclear when she will resume official duties. However, with Prince Louis' birthday approaching, people are wondering if she will be taking pictures as usual. They haven't decided yet, but everyone knows that people enjoy seeing the royal children on their birthdays.

Even though Kate was unable to attend the St. Patrick's Day Parade, the Irish Guards still honored her. They showed how important she is to them by giving her special recognition during the parade. This shows how much they value her role as an honorary colonel and how highly she is regarded in both the military and the general public.

While everyone waits to hear more about Kate's health and when she'll be back in public, her short message on St. Patrick's Day reminds us all how much people care about her, even when she's taking her time to recover. It shows that she is still on many people's minds, even as she recovers.

ALSO READ: Amid raging conspiracy theories, Royal Staff reveals being 'unaware' of Kate Middleton's surgery; DEETS