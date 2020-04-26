Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raj Jain REVEALS how he transformed into Lord Krishna and the habits he inculcated

Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raj Jain recently spilled out beans of his preparations during the shoot, how he changed to Lord Krishna and the habits he developed to play the role to perfection. Read on.

With the Coronavirus lockdown, many old shows have made a comeback on TV, and one of them is the 2013 mythological series, Mahabharat. The show starred some young and talented faces like Sourabh Raj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary, and Arpit Ranka. The re-run of the show has left not only the viewers but also the cast elated. The re-run is getting an amazing response and fans are enjoying seeing these actors back on the small screen again.

Sourabh, who played the role of Lord Krishna on the show, recently recalled some fond memories of the show on his social media handle. He spilled the beans about his preparations for the role, how he transformed himself to play the character, and the habits that he developed to play the role to perfection. Reminiscing the old days, he said that the biggest advantage of being an actor is that you can step into multiple characters. However, the role of Lord Krishna has been the most special for him in his career.

He further went on to reveal how he did his make up and got ready for the role. Sourabh revealed that it took him 30 to 54 minutes to get into the avatar of Lord Krishna, and he would remain in the same costume throughout the day. Much to his surprise, most of the time was gone in doing the teeka, as it has to be utterly perfect because of the importance it holds. The handsome hunk added that that the mukut he wore was extremely important to him. Though he removed it during the break, he would ensure that it is kept in a safe place. He said, 'For me, the mukut was the symbol of divinity and I was very attached to it.'

The Patiala Babes actor also revealed the habits that he specially inculcated to get into the skin of the role and deliver it with perfection. He shared that while he was shooting for the show, he would start listening to Hanuman Chalisa as soon as he entered the makeup room. Post makeup was done, he would switch to some Sufi songs, mostly of Abida Ji. He said that following these rituals gave him a lot of peace. The actor uses to pray before every scene and recite the lines, 'Jo Kachu Kinha Tu Kinha main Katchu Kihna Naahin.' (Meaning - whatever is being done is your doing, not mine.)

