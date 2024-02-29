Popular star Rupali Ganguly has been riding high on success ever since her hit show, Anupamaa premiered. With her impeccable acting mettle and dialogue delivery, she won the hearts of the audience and grabbed the attention of people belonging to all age groups. Now, showcasing the love of the audience, Rupali shared an adorable video of one of her little fan, who is seen narrating Anupamaa's episode.

Rupali Ganguly reacts to a fan's video:

Taking to her X (previously Twitter) handle, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly reposted a little fan's video on her account and reacted to it. While the little girl is seen busy with her maths homework, her mother is seen asking her what happened in Anupama's episode. The girl then narrates in two three lines that Anuj and Anupamaa kept looking at each other in the episode and then it ended.

Reacting to this, Rupali expressed her love and said, "Heyyy Bhagwaan Mummyjeeee pls shaanti se iss cutie pie ko Maths karne dijiye Kripaya Anupamaa ki baatein karke dhyaan na bhatkaaye Loads of love to the little one #Anupamaa."

Watch the video here-

Isn't this cute? Well, this is not the first time when fans are seen fangirling over Rupali's show Anupama. Fans often praise her acting prowess and the progressive storyline of the daily soap.

Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Nishi Saxena, and more in key roles, the show has been ranked as number 1 for a long time. The interesting twists and turns, impressive storyline, and acting chops of the actors have made this show the top-rated daily soap. Recently, the show took a 5-year leap and more new actors are roped in.

The current storyline of Anupamaa:

Currently, the show revolves around Anuj waiting for Anupamaa to return to his life. However, it is seen that Anupama to longer wants to get back with Anuj as their daughter Aadhya hates her. Aadhya wants Anuj and Shruti to get married, however, Anuj doesn't want to marry Shruti because he loves Anupama. It is also seen that Anuj's jealousy is growing as Anupama is getting close to her boss, Yashdeep.

