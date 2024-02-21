Anupamaa is one of the most loved television shows. The show kickstarted with brilliant ratings and continued to be the most-rated show across all channels. While it witnessed a rough patch losing the top position, however, within a few months, the makers revived the story and got the show back to its number one spot.

The Story of Anupamaa

The story of Anupamaa revolves around a doting wife, daughter-in-law, and mother. However, she wasn't valued enough by her family. After learning about her husband's extramarital affair, Anupamaa decided to take the bold decision of getting a divorce. Anupamaa's decision shocked her family and children, however, for the first time in her entire life, Anupamaa kept herself as her priority and walked out of Vanraj's life.

Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna), Anupamaa's admirer from their college days entered the show and the duo fell in love. Breaking stereotypes, Anupamaa decided to marry Anuj in her forties. As per the current track, Anuj and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) are separated because of the circumstances.

The show has always been loved by fans and Pinkvilla brings to you an exciting quiz related to the show. Take the quiz and let's see how well you know the show:

