Barun Sobti's first look from Rakshak- India's Braves Chapter 2 unveiled; Surbhi Chandna to make OTT debut

Barun Sobti is one of the versatile actors in the television industry who has ventured into the Hindi series. Following his impeccable performance in the Asur, the actor has proved his excellence impressively. Barun is again creating a buzz as Amazon miniTV has recently unveiled the first look of Rakshak- India's Braves Chapter 2. The sequel to the patriotic saga will take the audience on a journey of patriotism, pride, bravery, and valor.

Barun Sobti's first look from Rakshak- India's Braves Chapter 2 unveiled

The sequel to Rakshak- India's Braves was announced today after Amazon miniTV shared the poster as well as the first look of the leading actors on its official social media handles. The second chapter features Barun Sobti as Junior Commissioned Officer Naib Subedar Sombir Singh. He looks promising while holding a rifle with the spirit of sacrificing his all for the nation.

Speaking of the story, the upcoming sequel will delve into the story of the Kulgam Operation, unfolding the gallantry and passion of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur. The duo is known for their courage to safeguard the nation from militants and other threats.

While Naib Subedar Sombir Singh was awarded with 'The Shaurya Chakra,' DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur received the 'Sher-E-Kashmir' Medal for Gallantry. Furthermore, Rakshak- India's Braves Chapter 2 promises riveting action sequences and a roller coaster ride of emotions.

Surbhi Chandna teams up with Barun Sobti

Chapter 2 of Rakshak- India's Braves features Barun Sobti and Vishwaas Kini in pivotal roles. Besides them, Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna will also be seen as playing a significant role in the series. Produced by Juggernaut Studios, the forthcoming sequel will be soon available on Amazon miniTV.

Sharing the announcement with the fans, Barun Sobti wrote, "Ek aur #Rakshak ko celebrate karne ka time aa gaya hai! Get ready to watch 'Rakshak India's Braves: Chapter II' where I play Naib Subedar Sombir Singh, the unsung hero, coming soon on @amazonminitv."

For the unversed, Barun Sobti rose to prominence owing to his role as Arnav Singh Raizada in the romantic drama show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon opposite Sanaya Irani.

