The newlywed couple Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma recently attended the game night organized by Bhoomika Mirchandnani at her house. The party was on till 4 in the morning. The actress gives credit to Bhoomika for her wonderful management and the greatest game night ever.

Surbhi Chandna’s gratitude towards Bhoomika Mirchandnani

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma recently attended Bhoomika Mirchandnani’s game night, which went perfectly well as everyone in the party logged off at 4 am. The couple reunited with their friends for the first time after their wedding. Meanwhile, Surbhi expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards Bhoomika for throwing an amazing get-to-gether.

During a charade, the Ishqbaaz actress called her husband Karan Sharma a ‘cheater’ while Bhoomika was trying her best to win. Explaining the game, Mirchandnani wrote, “Okay! Back story: Either they knew Karan and I will kill it hence they tried to distract us OR Karan cheats in every game possible toh usko sabak sikhaya ja raha hai (therefore, he is getting his lesson).” Responding to this video, Surbhi wrote, “Maha Cheater” on her Instagram story.

Crediting Bhoomika for hosting such an amazing game night, the Qubool Hai actress wrote, “The girl who hosted the best game night ever. Made us eat pav bhaji, made us have Manchurian rice, made us the best gawk with nachos, made us the best dip with garlic toast, or kya karegi? Aur kitna pamper karegi (How much else will you do? How much more are you going to pamper us)?”

In her reply, Bhoomika said, “I hosted the best people, Surbhi and Karan.”

Captioning the video, Surbhi added, “This girl has my heart. The best host ever, She always goes out of the way to make us feel super special.”

Further describing the night, the host shared a brief on her Instagram where she wrote, “So it was a game night at my place, which lasted until 4 am (That’s the time I wake up). You can imagine what ball of time I must be having with cute people around).”

The note was followed by information about her invites, menu, and food pictures, and that’s it, as she has not made any videos. Later in her note, she requested that her friends tag her in the clicks or videos of the game that they played last night.

Apart from Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, Shrenu Parikh has also joined the tribe. The Maitree actress has shared a clip where everyone was playing ‘pictionary.’ The next game was ‘Name, Place, Animal, Thing.’

More about Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi Chandana tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2, 2024. During an interview with Pinkvilla, the couple shared insights from their personal lives, where Karan calls Surbhi ‘aap’ or ‘Aengu.’

