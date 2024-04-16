The newly married couple, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, have been keeping busy ever since they announced their marriage. However, the couple is currently experiencing tranquility as they are spending their days close to nature, adapting to a simple way of living.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma seeking tranquility

Currently, the newlywed couple, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, are seeking tranquility in their lives as they are spending their days in the embrace of nature, away from today's chaotic lives, to find mental peace. The couple has shared a few pictures on their Instagram stories, giving a sneak peek of their stay at a rejuvenation center.

Surbhi shared a clip on her Instagram from the shore of a beach, where the couple was gazing at the sunset together, and the soothing sound of the waves in the background released all tension.

Later, the Ishqbaaz actress shared a picture from her spa session beside the swimming pool. Thereafter, she spent some time appreciating the beauty of a little green plant.

Further, Karan dropped a picture of himself dressed in a white kurta and pajama (the dress code of the rejuvenation center), where he mentioned that the couple would be on a liquid fast for the next day. Captioning the picture, he wrote, "When you realize that tomorrow you are on a liquid diet)." Followed by a picture from his morning yoga sessions.

Sharma further shared a string of pictures of their liquid diet. Starting with breakfast, as he left the note, "Breakfast looks like this." In the first meal, they had an aloe vera shot and orange carrot juice. Followed by meal 2, where they had cantaloupe juice.

In meal 3 they had cucumber juice, and in the last meal, they had Ash gourd plus turmeric juice.

Karan shared a picture of his better half on Instagram with bicycles by her side, as the Qubool Hai actress was capturing the beauty of nature. In response to this click, the actress dropped a hilarious note on her story, writing lyrics from the song Kheench Meri Photo, "Tu Khich Meri Photo (Click my pictures)."

The couple is presently detoxifying their bodies while attaining contentment through meditation and yoga.

More about Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Karan Sharma, after dating for almost thirteen years. Ever since then, the couple has been keeping busy with social and professional gatherings. After their honeymoon trip to Uttarakhand, the visit to the rejuvenation center is the couple's second trip together after marriage.

They recently attended a small get-together with close ones, which was hosted by Bhoomika Mirchandnani at her place. It was a game night, which was also attended by Shreenu Parikh.