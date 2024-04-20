Surbhi Chandna, popularly recognized for her stint in Ishqbaaz, where she played the role of Anika Oberoi, tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2, 2024, after dating for thirteen long years. It’s been more than a month since their marriage, but the newlyweds are still hitting the headlines due to their adorable bond and impeccable chemistry.

Just a few minutes ago, Surbhi shared an adorable video on her Instagram handle, wishing her husband Karan on Husband Appreciation Day. Meanwhile, she received a special gift from her husband.

A few moments ago, a newlywed bride of the television industry, Surbhi Chandna, dropped an adorable video on her Instagram account, where she was seen wishing her husband Karan Sharma on Husband Appreciation Day.

In the video, Surbhi was seen extending a heartwarming wish to Karan as she playfully said, “So, today is supposed to be Husband Appreciation Day. I happened to read it somewhere. So, thank you, my new new husband!” Followed by a gentle kiss on his left cheek.

In the video, Surbhi was seen extending a heartwarming wish to Karan as she playfully said, "So, today is supposed to be Husband Appreciation Day. I happened to read it somewhere. So, thank you, my new new husband!" Followed by a gentle kiss on his left cheek.

Responding to this, Sharma questioned her politely, "Only today?" Answering this thought-provoking question, the Ishqbaaz actress hesitatingly said, "I mean…okay! Toh abhi kar diya na wish (So, I already wished you now)."

Referring to this, Karan shared a powerful, thought-provoking message, “Husband and wife should be appreciated every day.” Meanwhile, Chandna, being herself, labelled his words as ‘Satyaavachan (true lines),’ and asked for her gift, as she said, “Hubby! Kuch gift de! Mujhe dena hai tereko ya tu mujhe dega? (Now, come on, give me something! Do I have to give it to you or you’ll give it to me)?”

Acknowledging this, he presented her with the most special gift, a sweet kiss on her right cheek, with loads of blessings. Upon receiving this from her husband, she said, “Thank you.”

Along with the video, the Qubool Hai actress dropped a note in it that read, "@karansharma09 go appreciate your Husbands.”

After showering her love for her husband Karan through an adorable video, the Ishqbaaz actress shared a series of pictures from her vacation, enjoying on the yacht with her husband.

The post was accompanied by the caption, “Wife Appreciating the Husband cause today is ‘Husband Appreciation Day.”

As soon as the post surfaced on Instagram, Shrenu Parikh reacted with heart emojis. Her fans poured in their love in the comment sections, extending their wishes for the couple.

One of them wrote, “Yaaarrr noo nazar too these cutiess. Meri chanduuuu lots of luv to you.” Another one commented, “Goalsssss you guys are!”Followed by the next comment, where the fan complimented the duo, “Both Looking So Beautiful. Made For Each Other.”

More about Surbhi Chandana

Surbhi Chandna made her television debut in a popular Hindi sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she played the role of Sweety, which was a cameo role. She got a big break with her role of Hayaa Qureshi in Qubool Hai.

The actress garnered immense love and fame from the audience for her stint in Ishqbaaz, where she essayed the roles of happy-to-go girl Anika Oberoi and an on-screen wife to Nakuul Mehta.

Later, she was featured in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama, Naagin, where she played the role of Bani Sharma Singhania, a shape-shifting serpent.

Apart from this, she debuted as a host in Hunarbaaz after replacing Bharti Singh.

Recently, she made her web series debut with Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2, alongside Barun Sobti.

