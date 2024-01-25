Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya roots for Ankita Lokhande; reveals she will perform with Samarth Jurel at the finale

Bigg Boss 17 is creating quite a buzz as we approach the grand finale. The anticipation and excitement are reaching new heights with each passing day. The recent eliminations of Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain have paved the way for Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, and Mannara Chopra to become the finalists. Just recently, Isha Malviya was spotted in the city, surrounded by paparazzi who eagerly interacted with the actress.

Isha Malviya wants Ankita Lokhande to win Bigg Boss 17

Isha Malviya, who gained fame for her role in Udaariyaan, was recently seen in the city and captured by the paparazzi. During her interaction with them, the actress disclosed who she wants to see win the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. She says, "Munawar ke fans bahut hai yaar. Fandom bahut hai unki toh jeet sakta hai yaar koi bhi jeet sakta hai (Munawar has so many fans. He enjoys a huge fandom so anyone can win)."

Secondly, supporting Ankita Lokhande, she adds, "Par main dil se chahti hun Ankita ji jeetein. Toh let's see kya hota hai (But I sincerely want Ankita ji to win. So, let's see what happens)." The paparazzi then ask her, "Finale mein kya performance hone wali hai aapki (What is your performance in the finale?)" Isha replies, "Han than definitely performance hai, meri aur chintu ki. Dekhna aap log (Yes definitely there is a performance of mine and Chintu. You guys will watch)."

Further, Isha Malviya mentions having several opportunities but has not finalized any project post-eviction from Bigg Boss 17. She shares, "Professionally, main chahti hun kuch naya bahut jaldi aaye. Opportunities hain bahut saari but much finalize nahi hua hai abhi tak. Hoga toh sabse pehle aap logon ko bataungi (Professionally, I want something new to come very soon. Opportunities are many but have not been finalized yet. If something gets locked, will tell you guys on priority)."

About Bigg Boss 17

The Bigg Boss 17 finale is all set to take place on January 28. You can watch it on the Colors TV channel or can catch up on the live stream on Jio Cinema. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show will see many celebs and guests making special appearances.

