Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are enjoying marital bliss. The couple got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Jaipur in attendance of their close family members and friends. The duo recently celebrated their first month wedding anniversary too. Now, only recently, Chandna took to social media and shared a glimpse of her special moments with Karan Sharma over the years. The Ishqbaaaz actress revealed being emotional. Read on to know more.

Surbhi Chandna shares a glimpse of her grih pravesh

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her grih pravesh with Karan Sharma post-wedding. The Qubool Hai actress also wrote a heartwarming note on coming a long way with her beau. The video had many beautiful moments of the couple over the years.

Sharing the video, Surbhi used Aayush Sharma's Mera Pehla Akhri Ishq Tu song and wrote, "One such day where i am feeling a little emotional of how far we have come together kara. Good old Days of club hopping to finally making a home our theatre club restaurant and everything. This song and its feels."

Take a look at the video shared by Surbhi Chandna here:

About Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding

Surbhi and Karan creatively announced their big day. They had their dog pose along with them in a picture with a board reading My Humans Are Getting Married. Soon after, Surbhi released a beautiful video with glimpses of beau Karan Sharma and revealed the wedding date.

Advertisement

The couple had a grand wedding at a palace in Jaipur. Ishqbaaaz actors Shrenu Parikh, Kunal Jaisingh, Mansi Srivastava, and Nehalaxmi Iyer were a part of the big celebration. The wedding festivities began on March 1 with a mehendi ceremony followed by Sufi night, an engagement ceremony, a haldi ceremony, a chooda ceremony, and the grand wedding reception.

One of the major highlights of their wedding was Surbhi singing a song while she walked down the aisle. The special part is that the song was penned by Karan.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma on what made their relationship work

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Surbhi Chandna spoke at length about what worked in favor of their relationship. She mentioned that they always kept their individuality intact and they had a lot of clarity about what the other person wants and that's what worked for them over the years.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma on each others' love language

When asked about each other's love languages, Surbhi revealed that Karan does extravagant things. He plans big surprises and does everything wonderfully and he is quite filmy which is his love language. Karan revealed that Chandna has her little gestures which matters. He mentioned that she takes care of him like a baby. The duo revealed they balance it out quite effortlessly.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's love story

Surbhi and Karan revealed that they met during the latter's surprise birthday party. While Karan noticed Surbhi, he didn't approach her at the party as he wanted to give a 'hard-to-get' impression on her. The next day, he stalked her and sent her a message asking if she'd like to hang out and have coffee.

Surbhi who had gotten out of a relationship recently, agreed to meet him. After Sharma returned to London for his MBA, the duo kept talking via video calls. When he came back to Mumbai, they started dating officially.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma on why they kept their relationship private for 13 years