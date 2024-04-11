Today (April 11) we celebrate the most awaited and auspicious festival, Eid al-Fitr. After observing the fast for a month, today everyone celebrates Eid by spending time with their close ones and eating delicious delicacies. Children and younger ones in the household also receive Eidi (gifts) from their elders. People dress up for the occasion and visit each other's homes to exchange well-wishes.

Several celebrities have taken to their social media platforms to wish their fans and followers on the occasion of Eid. They have shared social media posts as a gesture of their wishes. Celebrities like Aly Goni, Nakuul Mehta, Mannara Chopra, MC Stan, Asim Riaz, and many more have wished their fans Eid Mubarak through their Instagram and Twitter handles. Keep reading to know who all wished their fans and how they did it.

Smriti Irani:

Former actress Smriti Irani, who rose to fame after playing lead in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is currently India's Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs. Wishing her fans and followers on the special occasion of Eid, Smriti took to her Twitter (now X) account.

She wrote, "Warm greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr! May this occasion strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and bring peace & happiness to all. Eid Mubarak!"

Take a look at Smriti Irani's tweet here-

Aly Goni:

Can it get any more adorable? Celeb couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin wished fans on Eid by dropping a cute post on their social media. Aly dropped a few wholesome photos of his family on his Instagram handle where we also saw Jasmin joining them for the celebration. Sharing this post, Aly wrote, "Eid Mubarak."

Take a look at Aly Goni's post here-

Mannara Chopra:

Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra treated fans by dropping a series of gorgeous photos on Instagram. In these snaps, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in golden and white embellished sharara. In the caption of this post, she wished fans and followers on the special occasion of Eid. Mannara wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the globe Chalo abh mayri Edi ka gift toh doh."

Take a look at Mannara Chopra's post here-

Surbhi Chandna:

Newlywed Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma also wished their fans as they celebrate first Eid together post their marriage. The actress shared a picture of them from their mehendi ceremony where the couple look stunning in ethnic attires. Sharing this post, Surbhi wrote, "Aap Sab Ko Meri aur Karan Ki Taraf Se EID MUBARAK."

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's post here-

MC Stan:

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is currently making headlines as he announced to quit his professional, rapping. Taking to his Instagram story, Stan wished his fans and followers and wrote, "Eid Mubarak."

Take a look at MC Stan's story here-

Here are other celebs who also wished Eid Mubarak to fans:

Arjun Bijlani:

Nakuul Mehta:

Saumya Tandon:

Aamir Ali:

Asim Riaz:

Karanvir Bohra:

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone, Eid Mubarak!

