Surbhi Chandna is enjoying the new chapter of her life. After marrying her longtime boyfriend, Karan Sharma, in a royal wedding ceremony, she is currently spending quality time with him. Meanwhile, taking to social media, the actress shared her new obsessions. And we bet you cannot guess what she posted about!

Surbhi Chandna's new obsession

Surbhi Chandna maintains an active social media presence and keeps giving a candid peek into her personal and professional life. This time, the Ishqbaaz fame posted a picture of herself holding a drink and enjoying a show. Pointing out her new favorite thing, Surbhi mentioned, "Say Hi to My New Obsession - Matcha Latte Gilmotre Girls +"

Gilmore Girls is an American comedy-drama series that earned critical acclaim for its effective blend of humor and drama. Spanning over seven seasons, it is created by Ami Sherman-Palladino and is one of the most popular shows worldwide.

Surbhi Chandna's Uttrakhand diaries

Newlyweds Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma went to Uttarakhand, marking their first vacation post-marriage. The actress shared a few snapshots from their trip that show the duo enjoying the serene beauty of the place, spending quality time together, and relishing Kumaoni thali. Dropping the glimpses, the Sherdil Shergill actress mentioned, "There is soo much beauty in Uttarakhand that it's unreal Husband & I went on a getaway to Jim Corbett right after our wedding, the sweetest folks of @paatlidun.safari.lodge hosted us at their luxurious property and the experience has been surreal."

"Seen her relishing our High Tea at the Kosi River and were fortunate enough to spot a Sambar Deer & few endangered Birds while we sipped on coffee made by @karanrsharma09 What an experience Enjoyed the property’s organic produce in the form of Kumaoni thali Also i have been super excited through this trip cause karan loves Safari and i haven’t experienced it ever The weather was Bomb wish we could stay longer Visiting you’ll super soon," she added.

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma got married on March 1 in Rajasthan. They tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends.

