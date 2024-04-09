Surbhi Chandna, known for her role in Ishqbaaz married Karan Sharma in a lavish wedding ceremony in Jaipur on March 2. The couple recently celebrated their first month wedding anniversary. In an interview with ETimes TV, the duo shared insights about their relationship and what they have done to strengthen it.

Karan Sharma on Surbhi Chandna’s temper issue

Speaking about Surbhi’s temper issue, Karan said, “As a person she didn’t have to change herself much. But she had a temper issue. Inko gussa jaldi aajata tha and she worked on herself Abhi toh she has completely changed that. (She used to get angry quickly, but she worked on herself. Now, she has completely changed that).”

What changes did Karan bring to his lifestyle for Surbhi?

Highlighting the changes Karan made in his lifestyle and food habits after receiving concerning medical reports, Surbhi Chandna said, “He was extremely overweight and not that I’m going to shame anybody. Karan went through a few tests and his few reports were very alarming in terms of sugar level and that was one moment I told him Karan if you don’t workout and don’t get your diet in place this is going to be very difficult.”

She added, “Aage humein saath mein life chalani hai. (We have to spend our lives together) Karan became so dedicated that today we see his transformation and everybody is amazed.”

Surbhi on introducing fitness into Karan’s life

Surbhi said that she introduced fitness into her husband Karan Sharma’s life. She shared, “I will take that credit that I brought fitness to his life. I’m a little chill when it comes to fitness but Karan has now become irritating. Ab ye pura Badal Gaya hai everything he eats is healthy which is good. (Now he has completely changed; everything he eats is healthy, which is good).”

Recently, the Ishqbaaz actress shared a glimpse of her grih pravesh with Karan Sharma. She wrote a heartfelt note in the caption on coming a long way with her husband. In the video, there were many beautiful moments of the couple over the years.

About Surbhi Chandna And Karan Sharma's wedding

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma had a grand wedding at a palace in Jaipur. Ishqbaaaz actors like Shrenu Parikh, Kunal Jaisingh, Mansi Srivastava, and Nehalaxmi Iyer attended their wedding. The wedding festivities started with a mehendi ceremony followed by Sufi night, an engagement ceremony, a haldi ceremony, a chooda ceremony, and the grand wedding reception.

