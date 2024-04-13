Newly married couple Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma often treat fans to glimpses of their personal lives on social media. The two are busy enjoying their married lives to the fullest. Now, in a recent post on her official Instagram handle, the Ishhqbaaaz actress shared a video where she is seen scolding Karan Sharma for driving on reserve. The video caught the attention of the netizens for Surbhi being the cutest wife.

Surbhi Chandna scolds her husband Karan Sharma

The video shows Karan Sharma in the driver’s seat with his wife Surbhi Chandna next to him. Surbhi tells him, “Tu kab sudhrega, Karna? Bol tu kab sudhrega? I feel like putting this in your face and showing the world that you are going to drive in reserve all your life? (You, when will you behave, Karna? Tell me, when will you improve?)”

Watch Surbhi and Karan’s video here:

Surbhi shows the fuel meter as Karan nods and cheekily says, “Yes.” Surbhi continues with her rant and says, “Itna traffic hain, in case your car stops midway, then what are you going to do? You have a solution?” To this, Karan has the sweetest reply. He says, “Aap utroge, aaur gadi pe dhakka lagaoge, aur main chalaunga. (You’ll get down and push the car, and I’ll drive).”

Saying this, he looks at Surbhi. His response surely melted her as she pinched his cheeks.

For those who do not know, Surbhi and Karan had a royal wedding in Rajasthan on March 1. Their union was attended by their closest friends and family members. After the wedding, they took their first trip to Uttarakhand.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma on their married life

Earlier, in an interview with us, Surbhi and Karan revealed that nothing has changed between them after marriage. “It feels the same. We still feel like we are not husband-wife, we are still in the girlfriend-boyfriend zone," shared the newlyweds.

Talking about how they keep the romance alive, Karan said, “Nothing was planned in our journey of 13 years. We didn't plan that we would go on for 13 years. Our wedding was also not planned. It was all of a sudden that everything happened in 2023. Our roka happened then the wedding. The key is nothing was planned.”

