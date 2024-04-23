Newlywed Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma have been enjoying marital bliss! The celeb couple, who have maintained an active social media presence, often share a glimpse of their lives with their fans. After their marriage, it seems Surbhi and Karan have taken a break from their professional front and are spending quality time with each other.

After tying the knot, Surbhi Chandna and Karan traveled to Uttarakhand to savor the serene beauty of this majestic locale. Now, again the duo shared a glimpse of their vacation on social media. Their video of being in a pool and teasing each other will leave you in awe!

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma enjoy marital bliss:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi Chandna shared a video of them having fun in the pool, as they tease each other and try some munchies. The Ishqbaaz actress is seen wearing a white monokini in the video. Sharing this heartfelt video, Surbhi penned a beautiful poem on love dedicated to the love of her life, Karan Sharma.

The caption of this post read, "ISHQ -Abhi Ain Likhun Tu Sochey Mujhe, Phir Sheen Likhun teri neend Udey, Jab Qaaf Likhun tujhe kuch kuch Ho, ‘Ishq’Likhun tujhe ho Jaye." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Watch Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's video here-

Read everything about Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding:

Speaking about Surbhi and Karan's wedding, the duo tied the knot on March 1 in Rajasthan in the presence of their family and close friends. Pictures and videos from their wedding functions went super viral on social media as Surbhi sang 'Kahani Suno Rendition' for Karan nd did a small performance while walking down the aisle.

From mehndi and sangeet to haldi and ghazal night, all the pre-wedding functions were celebrated with great zeal by the couple and their loved ones. Their wedding festivities ended with the last post-wedding function, The Tux Night. During this event, everyone raised a toast for the beloved couple and wished them luck for their life. After their wedding, Surbhi also shared a video of her Griha Pravesh ceremony on social media.

Workwise, Surbhi is currently away from Television screens. However, she was last seen sharing screen space with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Sherdil Shergill.