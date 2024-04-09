Celeb couple Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's dreamy wedding has been the talk of the town now. The duo tied the knot on March 1 in Rajasthan in the presence of their family and close friends.

After their close-knit wedding ceremony, Surbhi and Karan recently set off on their first post-marriage vacation. The couple ventured to Uttarakhand to savor the serene beauty of this majestic locale.

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma's vacation:

A few hours back, Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle to give her fans a sneak peek of her vacation with her husband Karan Sharma. In these snaps, the actress is seen relishing Kumaoni thali, enjoying sightseeing, spending quality time with her husband as they sip tea by the river, and admiring nature. Surbhi looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a mint blue ethnic suit and also has chooda in her hands.

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's post here-

Sharing these glimpses, the Ishqbaaz actress wrote, "There is soo much beauty in Uttarakhand that its unreal. Husband & I went on a getaway to Jim Corbett right after our wedding , the sweetest folks of @paatlidun.safari.lodge hosted us at their luxurious property and the experience has been surreal Seen her spending our High Tea at the Kosi River and were fortunate enough to spot a Sambar Deer & few endangered Birds while we sipped on coffee made by @karanrsharma09"

The Sherdil Shergill actress continued, "What an experience Enjoyed the property’s organic produce in the form of Kumaoni thali Also i have been super excited through this trip cause karan loves Safari and i haven’t experienced it ever The weather was Bomb wish we could stay longer Visiting you’ll super soon."

About Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding:

Speaking about Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding, it was a royal affair attended only by close friends and family members. From mehndi and sangeet to haldi and ghazal night, all the pre-wedding functions were celebrated with great zeal by the couple and their loved ones. However, Surbhi stole the limelight when she sang 'Kahani Suno Rendition' for Karan and did a small performance while walking down the aisle.

This moment melted hearts as Karan joined her and love was in the air. Their wedding festivities ended with the last post-wedding function, The Tux Night. During this event, everyone raised a toast for the beloved couple and wished them luck for their life. Recently, Surbhi also shared a video of her Griha Pravesh ceremony on social media.

Workwise, Surbhi Chandna was last seen in Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.

