Surbhi Chandna praises Paritosh Tripathi’s act during her appearance on Madness Machayenge

Surbhi Chandna, who has recently begun her marital life with beau Karan Sharma, never shies away from expressing admiration for her fellow actors. Recently, the actress appeared on Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge for a special episode dedicated to queens of daily soaps. She was joined by Adaa Khan and Kamya Punjabi.

Surbhi thoroughly enjoyed the various acts and spoofs, but it was Paritosh Tripathi's entertaining antics that truly captured her heart. Impressed by his performance, she took to social media to express her admiration for the comedian.

Surbhi Chandna’s post for Paritosh Tripathi

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Surbhi Chandna shared a part from Paritosh Tripathi’s hilarious act on a recent episode of Madness Machayenge. Along with it, she heaped praises on the actor and wrote, “Pari yaaar this is one of the best acts I have seen in a long time. Itna hasaayaa ke matlab full on charan sparsh @iamparitoshtripathi (You made me laugh so much. Full on feet touching).”

In the video, Paritosh is seen making everyone laugh out loud with his humorous act. He hands over Rs 10 as shagun to Surbhi and when asked why he gave such a small amount to the newlywed, he states ‘kyunki naagin das leti hai’, referring to Surbhi’s portrayal of shape changing serpent in Naagin 5.

Take a look at the clip Surbhi Chandna shared on her Instagram story:

Besides Paritosh Tripathi, the episode witnessed a funny discussion on superstitions from Harsh Gujral, and an amusing roast of daily soaps by Gaurav Dubey and Inder Sahani. Kettan Singh, Kushal Badrike and Hemangi Kavi invited laughter roars with their spoof on cult classic Devdas.

About Madness Machayenge

Madness Machayenge is a comedy show that features gags, roasts, spoofs, and stand-up acts from eight beloved comedians- Snehil, Ankita Shrivastav, Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, Inder Sahni, Gaurav Dubey and Kettan Singh. It stars Huma Qureshi as the Madness ki Malkin (comedy champion) and Harsh Gujral as the host. The show began streaming on the SonyLIV app on Mar 9, 2024, and has hosted Munawar Faruqui, Uorfi Javed, Ameesh Patel, and other famous faces as celebrity guests till now.

