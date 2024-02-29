When it comes to entertaining viewers, Monalisa knows it all. From becoming a popular contestant on Bigg Boss 10 to proving her acting game strongly in Nazar, the actress has been seen in different genres over the years. Undeniably, she has become a well-known name in the telly world. Recently, Monalisa, aka Antara Biswas, shared a piece of good news on social media.

Monalisa buys a new home

The Bigg Boss 10 fame took to her Instagram handle and announced she and her husband, Vikraant Singh Rajpoot, purchased a lavish 5BHK apartment. And now, Monalisa and her spouse have finally begun a new chapter in their life. Sharing a series of pictures on social media, the Nazar actress gave a glimpse of their new milestone.

To mark the special and proud occasion, the couple arranged a Ganpati pooja and expressed their gratitude to the almighty, seeking blessings. Expressing excitement over the achievement, a joyful Monalisa shared a picture wherein we can see the keys of their new abode offered to Lord Ganesh for a blissful start to their new chapter. The actress and her husband also dropped a few selfies flaunting their wide smiles and happy faces.

The couple captioned the collaborative post as, "Ek Aur Sapna Pura Hua …. #newhome #sweethome #5bhk #now #dreamsdocometrue #dreambighouse #hardwork THANK YOU GOD …. #blessings #cantexpressinwords #happiness #love #our #homesweethome #vikrantmonalisa #monvik 28/02/2024 GANPATI BAPPA MORYA."

Have a look at the post here:

Celebs and fans react to Monalisa's post

After Monalisa and her spouse announced becoming proud owners of a 5BHK apartment, fans congratulated them for their success. Several commented wishing the duo, including RashamI Desai. She reacted, "Congratulations." Another comment read, "Super happy. Congratulations darling." Actress Aneri Vajane wrote, "Congratulations guys."

Look at some of the comments:

About Monalisa

Monalisa rose to prominence after her participation in Bigg Boss 10. She is best known for her appearance as Mohana Rathod in Nazar and Iravati Verma in Namak Issk Ka. In 2022, the actress participated in Smart Jodi, a reality show, along with her husband Vikraant.

