Antara Biswas aka Monalisa, the former Bigg Boss 10 contestant maintains an active presence on social media. The actress who is currently enjoying time in her hometown, Kolkata, shared a stunning glimpse of her traditional avatar on her official Instagram handle today. If you want some ethnic style inspiration, stay with us as we decode her look.

Monalisa’s look in saree

Just a few hours back, the Bigg Boss 10 contestant dropped a series of photos. Wrapped in a captivating red and green saree, the pallu, adorned with exquisite red and golden embellishments gracefully cascades in the front. The solid forest green hue of the silk saree radiates a subtle charm under the lights.

Check out Monalisa’s outfit here:

Complementing the saree, Monalisa chose a blouse that boasts a blend of green and golden embellishments. The sleeveless design accentuates her shoulders, and a deep neckline adds a touch of allure to the ensemble. The artful draping style beautifully accentuates her curves, creating a timeless and elegant look.

Adding the perfect finishing touches, Monalisa adorned herself with red and white jewelry. A dazzling mangtika adorned her forehead, accompanied by a statement necklace that gracefully embraced her neck. A nose pin, delicately attached with a chain, enhanced her facial features, while a bunch of red and white bangles adorned her wrists.

Keeping her makeup simple yet striking, Monalisa sported a red bindi that added a dash of tradition to her look. The winged eyeliner framed her eyes with precision, and peach lips added a subtle hint of color. Together, the ensemble showcased a perfect blend of grace, tradition, and contemporary elegance, making Monalisa's fashion statement truly noteworthy.

It goes without saying, the desi look of Monalisa impressed the fans as they showered their love in the comment section.

Talking about Bigg Boss 10, Manveer Gurjar was the winner of the season. He created history by becoming the first commoner to win the show. Besides Monalisa, the season also had Manu Punjabi, Lopamudra Raut, and Swami Om, among others as contestants.

