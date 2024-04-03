Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s little munchkin turns two; ‘Gole ko happy birthday bolo sab’

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s son Golla, aka Laksh, turned two today. The parents shared some of the cute pictures of their little munchkin on their respective social media handles, where many celebrities showered their blessings and love in the comments section.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s birthday wishes for son

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa finally completed two years of their parenthood today, as their little munchkin Golla turned two today. The couple welcomed their child on April 3, 2022. The parents posted cute poses of Laksh on their Instagram handle, wishing him a very happy birthday.

Bharti took to her Instagram to spread the charisma of her 2-year-old to the world. In her birthday wish post, she compared her son to Lord Shri Ram, as she wrote, “Mere ghar Ram aae hai (Lord Ram came to my home) happy birthday Golle.” The innocence that Golla carries in all the pictures radiates a divine look and serenity, which catch the eyes of many celebrities.

Whereas, Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked everyone to wish Golla on his birthday through his caption, “Gole ko happy birthday bolo sab (Everyone please wish Golla on his birthday).” Through his caption, it is clear that the father wants to make his son’s birthday even more special.

Celebrities wishes on Golla’s birthday

After the heartwarming posts of Bharti and Haarsh on their son’s birthday, many celebrities showered their blessings on Golla in the comment section of the post. The Dance Dewane Season 4 judge, Suneil Shetty, wishes for his health as he commented, “Happy happy birthday gola… stay blessed always,” on Bharti’s post. Along with him, many other celebrities, such as Bigg Boss 10’s contestant Monalisa, singer Sugandha Mishra, actress Kishwer Merchantt, Meera Deosthale, and many more, poured their hearts out while wishing Golla.

Meanwhile, on the Haarsh post, where he specifically urged everyone to shower their blessing on his little one, celebrities like Jasmin Bhasin, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Pratik Sehajpal, Namashi Chakraborty, and many more wished him a very happy birthday.

In one of the recent vlogs of Life Of Limbachiyaas, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill sent a car for Laksh as a pre-birthday present.

