Bigg Boss 17 came to an end on Sunday night with Munawar Faruqui lifting the winner’s trophy and Abhishek Kumar emerging as the runner-up. Family members, friends, and parents as well as ex-contestants of the show graced the stage to cheer and support their favorite contestant. During the grand finale episode, host Salman Khan made sure he greeted everyone present. The BB 17 host also managed to have a special interaction with Vicky Jain’s mother.

Salman Khan has a fun banter with Vicky Jain’s mother:

As Salman Khan engaged with the family members, he playfully encouraged Vicky Jain's mother to share her thoughts and feelings. Salman jokingly remarked that she had become more famous than Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, suggesting that the show's makers might approach her for the next season. Ranjana Jain, Vicky's mother, even delighted Salman by reciting a shayari (poetry) for him.

During the conversation, Salman inquired if she felt disappointed about Vicky not reaching the finals. In response, she gracefully expressed, "Dono mein se ghar mein trophy aaye, beta laaye ya beti laaye. Koi farak nahi. (A trophy must come home, whether brought by a son or a daughter. It doesn't make a difference.)” Salman playfully informed Ranjana Ji that if Ankita wins the show, the credit will go to her, as she has became more famous than Ankita Lokhande.

Salman then says, “Ek humari purani actress hua karti thi bohot hi achi thi…(There was an old actress who was very nice)” Abhishek Kumar promptly responded, “Lalita Pawar ji,” understanding the reference. Salman continued, “But, woh character aisa ada karti thi, but in real life she was the nicest lady there was ever. (She played a negative character on the screen but in real life she was the nicest lady ever).”

Take a look at the promo:

For the unversed, Salman's comparison of Ranjana Ji to Lalita Pawar was due to Ranjana Ji's previous remarks on Vicky and Ankita's marriage. In interviews before entering the Bigg Boss house to support her son, Mrs Jain had criticized Ankita Lokhande for not respecting Vicky. These comments led netizens to label Vicky's mother as a 'villain.'

Later, Ranjana ji got teary-eyed as Ankita Lokhande was evicted from the position of Top 4.

About Bigg Boss 17 finale:

Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up, while Mannara Chopra became the second runner-up. Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey were the contestants evicted from the show in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

