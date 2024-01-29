Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: In the Grand Finale episode of Bigg Boss 17, many well-known television and movie celebrities graced the stage. Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Sudesh Lahiri, Abdu Rozik, and Orry entered the house to entertain the contestants with their jokes and interesting activities as well as games.

Krushna Abhishek entered the house playing different characters, and so did Sudesh Lahiri. However, something that Krushna said did not go well with Ankita Lokhande leading her to express her displeasure visibly on camera.

Ankita Lokhande upset over Krushna Abhishek’s joke:

Krushna Abhishek entered the house as Dharamendra’s character from the famous movie, Dharam Veer. Post his entry along with Bharti Singh, he cracked jokes on each contestant including Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Krushna said, “Main Ankita se bohot naraz hu, jab jab iss ghar mein aisa lagta tha Vicky Bhaiya kuch badhiya sa scene dene wale hai…Yeh beech mein aajati thi. (I’m very upset with Ankita as every time it felt like Vicky Bhaiya was about to give some cozy content to the viewers, she would come in between) to which Ankita Lokhande responded, “Chii Yaar” (Ew). As Krushna moved to other contestants, Ankita visibly seemed upset with his statement although, did not respond further to it.

Krushna Abhishek targeted Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui as well as Abhishek Kumar with his jokes. Most of which were not appreciated by netizens as they called him out on social media openly.

Ankita Lokhande got evicted from the house after reaching the position of Top 4, leaving Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar in the top 3 position. She was praised by Salman Khan highly after her eviction. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, and Abhishek Kumar ended up as the runner-up.

