Bigg Boss 17: Why does Bharti Singh feel her son might turn into another Munawar Faruqui?

Be it the family week or the entertaining Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Bigg Boss 17 rarely fails to set captivating entertainment quotients for its loyal viewers. During the last weekend episodes, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the house to conduct a fun and interactive podcast with the contestants. The duo was welcomed warmly and in no time, they began cracking jokes on the housemates.

Bharti Singh is feared if her son turns like Munawar Faruqui

After stepping into the Bigg Boss 17 house, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had fun conversations with the contestants. The duo formed the team of Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Ayesha Khan. During the conversation, Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked Munawar Faruqui if he would feel bad about getting evicted before Ayesha Khan.

Later, during his chat with Faruqui, Haarsh commented, “Munawar yaar, hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai aur mujhe lagta hai ki tum uss seema ko bhi pataa sakte ho (Munawar, there's a limit to hypocrisy but I guess you can impress any girl).” Laughing out loud at the statement, the stand-up comedian did not say anything. However, Bharti Singh had something to express. She added, “Sach mein yaar, itni girlfriend (Seriously bro, many girlfriends).

“Mera beta hai dedh saal ka. Mai sachhi kahun..wo lift mein jaata hai, koi ladki uske paas. Meko darr lagta hai wo bada hoke Munawar na bane aur Bigg Boss mein na aaye (I have a son who is one and a half years old. Speaking honestly, he goes into the lift, any random girl comes to him. I'm feared if he turns like Munawar and enters Bigg Boss),” Bharti said.

Besides talking to them, the hosts also had fun discussions with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and others. Surprisingly, Bharti and Haarsh asked Samarth Jurel to do a poll dance with Abhishek acting as the poll.

The two contestants came together wherein Samarth danced his heart out while Kumar tried balancing him. Another highlight from the podcast session was Bharti’s sarcastic comment on Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, and Ankita Lokhande.

