Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan indirectly takes dig at Munawar Faruqui's height; latter lands weird expression

Bigg Boss 17 received massive attention as it introduced the eventful family week. Besides this, the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode became more fun and entertaining with the electrifying entry of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The dynamic duo received a warm welcome from the contestants and announced doing an amazing podcast with them.

After a fun group session, Bharti and Haarsh called Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra for a more detailed conversation.

Did Ayesha Khan say anything about Munawar Faruqui?

During the podcast, married couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked a few questions to the trio, Mannara, Munawar, and Ayesha. Talking to Khan, Haarsh joked and commented, "Dil toot'ta hai toh aadmi stress mein aata hai, pareshani mein aata hai. Aap Bigg Boss mein aayi (When someone's heart breaks, he goes into stress or slips into troubles, but you entered into Bigg Boss)."

Further, he asked her about the certain criteria that she would look into a guy. Landing a reply, Ayesha Khan said, "The first criterion for me is that the boy should be a little taller than me with whom I can talk by seeing his face upwards." Listening to it, Munawar Faruqui had a weird expression to land.

Meanwhile, further explaining her choices, Khan added that the guy should have a good sense of humor and should be loyal without having any involvement in the two-timing cases.

Munawar Faruqui reacts to speculations on his eviction

Continuing the conversation, Bharti and Haarsh asked a couple of questions to ask them. The latter asked Munawar Faruqui, "Will you feel bad about getting evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house before Ayesha Khan?" Before the standup comedian could reply, Bharti Singh explained how he would attack people with his nails.

The next moment, Munawar answered, "Ayesha is not the reason. At this point in the game, when I'm so near to the finals, I'll feel bad. I want to see the finals and win the show. So, I will definitely feel bad."

