Stellar performances and tough competition among the contestants contribute to the aura of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. But there's something else that cannot be missed when viewed from the lens of Farah Khan and the jury team. It is none other than food. Needless to say, Farah and her squad do not miss a chance to enjoy a food feast on the sets when not shooting.

Farah Khan brings yakhni pulao

Renowned Bollywood director and producer Farah Khan shared a video enjoying home-cooked food on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets. The clip opens up with a jolly Farah saying, “Aaj aaya hai mere ghar se mera favorite world-famous yakhni pulao. Malaika madam ka favorite. Rithvik tu sirf chawal khana" (Today my favorite world-famous Yakhni Pulao has arrived from my home. Malaika madam's favorite. Rithvik you only eat rice).



Upon seeing the dishes on the table, Malaika Arora and Rithvik Dhanjani express joy and excitement to taste them. Further, the clip focuses on another dish, roasted chicken. Farah asks her co-judge Malaika, "Shall I cut it for you?" The actress replies, "Yeah, Farah."

Listening to her voice that seems a bit off, the Happy New Year director questions, "What happened to you? Why are you sounding like Bachchan Sahab today?" Malaika comments, "Because they are overworking me." Mocking her voice, Rithvik says, "What has happened? I want to know what has happened?"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Farah asks, "Rithvik anything you want to say?" Mimicking Malaika Arora, the Pavitra Rishta actor says, "I just want to say that I love her voice today." To this, the Bollywood producer calls her voice sexy. At the end of the video, Arora picks up a knife, and we can hear her saying, "You talk too much, and I'll stab you." Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Farah Khan writes, "Sm more food reels by popular demand @malaikaaroraofficial @rithvikk_dhanjani."

Watch the video here:

Celebs' reactions

Watching the delicious treat on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets, a few celebrities reacted to the video. Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor pens a hilarious comment as he writes, "Don’t serve this same pulav to us Tom @farahkhankunder." Gautami Kapoor expresses her delight and reacts, "Waaaaah." Further, well-known personality Sonam Bajwa comments, "Omggggg I still dream about this pulao."

On the other hand, fans' comments are unmissable too. A user writes, "My meals are on the basis of @farahkhankunder mam's food videos ,specifically on that day,drooling by seeing that yakhni pulao yummmyyyyy." Another comment reads, "Masha’Allah food looks super tempting"

Have a look at some of the comments:

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Karuna Pandey is the latest contestant to face elimination this season. As of now, Adrija Sinha, Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, Sreerama Chandra, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Shiv Thakare are in the race.

Advertisement

Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani wear the hats of hosts, and their chemistry as presenters of the show is commendable. While Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora serve as the judges, the dance reality show is often graced by celebs. Most recently, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon arrived at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as guest judges.

Keep coming to Pinkvilla for more updates!