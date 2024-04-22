Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani recalls casting couch experience: 'He called me home..."

Ever since Manisha Rani came out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, she has been receiving immense love from her fans. From her win on Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 11 to buying a new property in Bihar, she is one of the most discussed personalities in the industry. But things have not been all rainbows an sunshine for her on the career front. In a recent interview, Manisha opened up about her casting couch experience.

While talking to a media portal, Manisha Rani recalled how she faced an odd situation and was promised her participation in Bigg Boss. Here's what she shared.

Manisha Rani shares her casting couch experience

In an interaction with Galatta India, Manisha Rani went candid and shared that once she faced an odd situation when she met a guy who claimed to be a part of Bigg Boss' team. She stated that she received his number from people she knew and then shared her dance videos with him. Manisha added that the guy gave her high hopes and assured her about her participation in Bigg Boss.

"(I once went to Bihar, especially for 4-5 days, but he called me that time and told me that you don't want to go to Colors, you don't want to do Bigg Boss, you went home. Come to Mumbai right away. For him, I especially booked tickets to Mumbai, and I was convinced that I was going to be on the Bigg Boss show)."

Have a look at Manisha Rani's social media post:

Taking the conversation ahead, Manisha Rani explained that the guy kept calling her to meet at different places, leaving her perplexed. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame added, "Ek baar 3 baje raat ko phone karke bolta hai ki aa jao mere ghar. Toh hum bole ki hum ghar toh nahi aayenge (Once at 3 o'clock in the night, he called and told me to come to his house. So, I said that I would not come to your house)."

Further, in the interview, Manisha Rani shared that after she denied going to the guy's house, he yelled at her and said several negative things that made her cry. The young social media influencer remarked that she blocked that guy after realizing that he would not help her and age false expectations at every step.

Concluding herself on the casting couch incident, she said, "Lastly, humko yahi samajh aaya hai ki koi kisi ka help nahi karta hai. Agar aap mein talent hai toh, ho hi jaata hai (I have understood that no one helps anyone. If you have talent, it happens)."

About Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani won hearts with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her lively persona, hilarious antics, and bubbly nature left the viewers in splits. Her strong game opened ways that ultimately led her to the finale. Manisha emerged as one of the finalists on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and ended up as the second runner-up.

In 2024, she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wild card contestant. With a maximum number of votes, Manisha Rani was announced the winner, and she lifted the winning trophy. For the uninitiated, she is known to have given auditions in Dance India Dance and India's Got Talent.

